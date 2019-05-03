UK Local elections give some hope in a dark time

In a time when the Country has the worst collective political leadership since we had mad kings on the throne, the local election results coming through offer a small glimmer of hope.
In the north of England, voters have finally begun to turn away from both Labour and the Tories. This is good news, both parties are led by incompetent and perhaps even malevolent cabals - not voting for either at the current time is good. Perhaps a message will be communicated that they should both radically change their approaches.
In addition, the independents have risen, across the Country lots of councils have fallen to groups of independent people, tired with the poor and partisan service from Labour or Tory and keen to take on responsibility at grass roots level. So far Independents have won 25% of the seats they have contested - a huge movement.
Sadly, the Lib Dems have done well as they return to their traditional role of the protest vote. In many places, there are only 3 candidates and so if you don't vote Labour or Tory then the Lib Dems get your protest vote as a sort of anti-vote. We will see if there are euro elections in a couple of weeks as to how people vote when there are some positive alternatives such as the Brexit party for of the CHUK group.
Still, the populace is at least reacting to the mess that is Westminster, hopefully next time out we can make sure they are all de-selected. That will be my take on it, every MP from the 2017 slate should be kicked out so we can start afresh, none to be spared after the worst Parliament in two centuries.
5 comments:
My choice was:
Tory (Crap)
Labour (Crap)
LibDems (Crap)
Green (Crap & Nutters)
So I voted 'NONE'.
Unfortunately there was no vote here but I'm good and ready for the Euro elections and just hope I get the chance to vote for a Brexit candidate. Otherwise I will just have to spoil my ballot paper which would be a first for me.
I think there should be a complete separation between national political parties and local parties.
The major parties can have no involvement in local politics and vice versa.
May get more people interested in local politics at least.
Although I dare say this would end up getting ruined by intermediate groups like Momentum, which would just bridge the gap between the two.
The rise of Greens fills me with fear. Greens are utterly useless on the population growth/immigration - many are basically open borders types. The UK is being concreted over for new housing and they don't seem bothered by it.
@ Anon
I don't think that 5.9% of the UK being developed is being concreted over - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-41901294
