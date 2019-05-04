Weekend: Sport Deeply Unsettles the SJW Left

Not, of course, the cheerful men-of-the-people Left, whose enthusiasm for soccer, rugby league, fishing, whippets, racing pigeons, etc etc knows no bounds. In this category we must also clearly include the Ed Balls of this world: he typifies whole swathes of healthy middle-class social democrats who also love their sport.
But for other, altogether unhealthy leftist categories, sport is deeply troubling in many dimensions.
1. Healthy bodies, healthy minds ... and your classic bedsit marxist is, in the immortal words of Molesworth, "uterly wet and a weed". No good at sports; resenting every second of it at skool; retreating to the library and vowing his revenge on the cruel society that mocked his performances with bat, ball and running shoe; He Hates Sport. Yes, it was social ineptness and Sport in particular that drove him to becoming a marxist in the first place: "I'll show you!". It gets nastier, too: these are the people who, physical cowards to their bones, drool at the thought of ISIS and IRA psychopaths who are actually willing to do the violence to their opponents that weed-boy can only dream about. ("You only have to look at the little faces of Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell in the photos with Gerry Adams to conclude that they’d have been almost erotically impressed by the whiff of cordite" - Marina Hyde).
2. Sporting endeavour, including team sport, exemplifies individual effort and determination to win, to rise above the others to prove that, unequivocally, there is better and worse in the performances and achievements of people, and to glory in the prospect of being best. As far from "all have won, and all must have prizes" as can be. And would Man U be willing to field a handful of 'under-represented' categories if they were no good at soccer? Would the millions of supporters stand for it? Yes - but only as team mascot, where it doesn't matter.
Incidentally, mention of team sport leads to another leftist phenomenon we'll come to a bit later.
3. Sport also handily and daily reinforces some inconvenient truths the SJWs would very much like to deny. In fact, they do deny them, actively, all the time. But being confroted with constant, self-evident refutation is never a comfortable thing.
Yup: there are inherent, significant, objective differences between - how shall we put it - different sectors of humanity, as everyone but the most tortuous doublethinker really knows. Sorry, *trans women*; sorry Semenya: but there it is (even the Graun knows this really - and the feminists are fast being forced to recognise it too). Women want to have opportunities to enjoy meaningful elite sport? (not to mention other, quite important things they might like to enjoy, like physical safety). Then the facts of nature just have to be recognised. Sport will be the undoing of the current attack-of-the-trans, in all but the most right-on universities.
(Breeding horses and dogs for sport leads to other *awkward* conclusions well-known to every working man, too - and of course George Orwell. What a minefield!)
4. Communists in power have never quite known what to do about sport. On the one hand, they know the workers love it; and it would be great for communist countries to dominate on such a globally prominent stage. But then the problems set in. Actually, they often lose: and how humiliating is that, for the superior and wholly scientific doctrine they represent? So then it has to be drugging and cheating; but that ends up in even greater humiliation: manifest inability to win, and desperation to do so, haha! What lessons does that reinforce?
As a specific instance of this, China's attitude to soccer is pretty funny. Apparently, Xi is dead keen on the game. China has a lot of able bodied people nowadays, and most of them are comendably well fed and healthy, too (I say this because it wasn't always the case). And team sports - shouldn't that be a natural for them? With their love of cooperation and coordination and discipline and etc etc etc.
Xi would really, really, love China to excel at soccer; temperamentally, nationalistically. And wouldn't it be just great politically, too! How does he privately explain to himself their utter failure to do so, and the deeper implications of this all-too-evident failure? (Hardly a shortage of resources!) It's an amusing thought and, by the way, a very good indicator that Maoism and 'Xi thought' contain glaring deficiencies in their supposedly profound, *scientific* socio-psychological assessments - even in their understanding of their own people.
So - a plague on the SJW left in their bedsits, and let's go enjoy the weekend's sport! A quick lunch - then off to the match.
ND
