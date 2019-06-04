Boiling the Pot, Stirring the Pot

So, by way of a pot-boiler, have a read of this: another item of evidence in our occasional series lamenting the idiocies of university lefties of the identitarian woke-snowflake generation.
... scepticism about the rights of marginalised groups and individuals, where issues of life and death are at stake, are [sic] not up for debate. The existence and validity of transgender and non-binary people, and the right of trans and non-binary people to identify their own genders and sexualities, fall within the range of such indisputable topicsWhat level is Academia sinking to?! I'm pleased to say that the Aristotelian Society, which is the target of this outrageous attack, is sticking firmly to its guns and continuing to promote the lecture that is enraging these people so.
PS, what a great set of names, those signatories, eh? Amy Conkerton-Darby; Puck Oseroff-Spicer; Lizzy Ventham; Jingyi Wu ... (Anyone ever read Peter Simple?)
ND
> The right to promote hateful ideas is not covered under the right to free speech.
And that's basically where they fall down - their whole victimhood is based upon a false premise, thus their demands are unreasonable....
