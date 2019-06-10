Corbyn Snorted Illicit Stuff, 'Fortunate Not To Be Jailed'

In preparing for his bid to be the next Prime Minister, Jeremy Corbyn has admitted he several times snorted something that sounded like an anti-semitic remark. Anti-semitism is a Class-A hate crime and is illegal in many countries.
He said it was during his earlier career as a no-hope backbencher, and that he did it because "everyone was doing it at the parties I went to in those days. It gives you a wonderful 'boosted vote' feeling, but I've been told to say I know it's wrong."
He agreed he was lucky to have escaped jail, and that it might have affected his ability to travel in the USA: it is required on a US visa application to make a declaration about involvement with banned political movements associated with the Holocaust.
He went on: "While we are on the subject, I should add that I occasionally smoked some of that marxist dope, but it had no effect on me, because I didn't take it in." Mr Corbyn is known to be not very bright, and failed his A-levels.
Friends of Corbyn insist none of these things disqualify him from becoming PM. One leading Shadow Chancellor said: "if smoking that dope disqualifies him, there's no hope for any of us".
ND
