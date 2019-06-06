Euroland updates

And on the Brexiteers side, having sort of won the vote, the focus on just how rubbish aspects of the EU are has fallen away - sadly in favour of infighting and mass navel gazing.
Two current issues demand some attention. The first is economic, as we approach the top of the cycle (sadly for much of Europe as EU members have stagnated for over a decade, shame), members need to get their act together. Italy is the key concern - it has a debt to GDP ration of 130% and increasing. The new populist Government is trying tax cuts to remedy the austerity which has not worked for them for 10 years. The jury is out as to whether it will work, but abandoning the policy chosen by the
Then there is the result of the EU elections - without going into the huge detail here is an excellent article on Politico.
My main takeaways from that are the EU is entirely made up of smoke-filled rooms and driven by the whimsy of Merkel and Macron - but only at a distance. The likely EU President of Guy Verhofstadt should be enough to even make Remainers take a sharp breath - the guy is a maniacal integrationst zealot. The democratic will of the EU - increasing the share of anti-EU parties in Parliament only to see the most pro-integration President ever get elected in the back room deals - seems to be a winding river indeed.
Remaining will be such fun!
Repeat after me. Debt to GDP of 130% is fake.
Borrowing to GDP of 130% is correct.
There are vast other debts that dwarf the borrowing and its those debts that are the issue.
Inflation linked and owed to the voter.
France's debts?
40 trillion Euros just for pensions. Inflation linked again, and you cannot inflate your way out of inflation linked debts.
The far more interesting event is the bankruptcy of Deutsche Bank
