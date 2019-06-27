Thursday, 27 June 2019

May's Legacy: As We Were saying

As you may recall, I consider the worst feature of May's baleful legacy to be that by failing to crush the morale of the bedsit left in the 2017 GE, she has encouraged every leftist idiot out of their decade-long despondency to give vent to their wildest fanatsies - which they have every intention of having Corbyn enact.  And in the bidding war before the next GE, who knows what he'll promise?

 Exhibit A: - and I'm going Daily Mail on you now - here's the operative part of a motion passed on Monday at the AGM of the British Medical Association.
This meeting calls for the policy of charging migrants for NHS care to be abandoned and for the NHS to be free for all at the point of delivery
And they do mean 'all'.

 See what I mean?

And the thing is, stuff like that can actually be delivered.  It's the complex financial stuff they'd find they can't do.  And then they'd turn to the gesture politics.  It's cheap (in the short run), it's stroke-of-a-pen stuff.  And they'd really enjoy doing it.

