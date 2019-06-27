May's Legacy: As We Were saying

Exhibit A: - and I'm going Daily Mail on you now - here's the operative part of a motion passed on Monday at the AGM of the British Medical Association.
This meeting calls for the policy of charging migrants for NHS care to be abandoned and for the NHS to be free for all at the point of deliveryAnd they do mean 'all'.
See what I mean?
And the thing is, stuff like that can actually be delivered. It's the complex financial stuff they'd find they can't do. And then they'd turn to the gesture politics. It's cheap (in the short run), it's stroke-of-a-pen stuff. And they'd really enjoy doing it.
ND
