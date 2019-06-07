Peterborough - What happened?

The new Labour MP has the lowest share of the vote for an MP, ever. Volatile times, but uncertainty and change are not guaranteed.
Labour held off the Brexit challenge. An impressive feat as it was assumed a loss was on the cards. Vote dropped dramatically. But they were fighting under some of the hardest conditions, with the biggest disadvantages due to candidates, that they will face. If they could hold on here, they can hold on elsewhere.
The Brexit Party did extremely well. Suffering gloom today really through expectation management failure. They don't have the resources or the organisation to ensure a victory. They will win some and they will lose some in the coming fights.
The Tories, though having a nightmare, are also currently, probably, at the low point of their fortunes. The failed May too toxic to make an appearance during the campaign. Managing to still keep 7,000 votes was a result of sorts. In that, it could, and should, have been even worse.
The Lib Dems got half the vote they got in 2010. The idea that a second referendum will win Labour many more seats than it loses, is a proven myth. The yellow surge is back to what it always used to be. Protest votes. And rich metropolitan or student areas. The Liberals former rural strongholds have not come back to them.
The clear message for anyone who wants to see it is,
1. Split Right Wing voters will allow Labour to keep its seats. And may allow them to pick up a few more. And they don't need many to form a rainbow coalition of idiocy. A Corbyn premiership is more likely, rather than less, after the result.
2. For the same reasons the screech of the majority Remain Labour MPs may be ignored a while longer as the losses sustained under JC may be subsiding. Labour Remain have been chipping away at Corbyn. Telling the Great Oz he cannot become leader of the un-free world, unless he embraces second referendum and no brexit. The Politburo need no longer have doubts in their dedication to the teachings of Corbynism.
3. For Farage, he has achieved a fantastic result. And characteristically diminished it through over promising and a slightly odd decision to not treat the result as a huge victory, if it was or not.
The new, more focused, single, simple, Trumpian messaging, is working.
Previously UKIP was all over the place, all the time. Electoral reform. Immigration. Taxation. Privatisation. Deportation. Attacking Parliament. The NHS and the BBC and the media on as many issues as they could find. A strategy for getting noticed, to be sure. But one that seemed to stop paying off around 12% of the population.
He is beyond that already.
The Brexit Party had all the advantages, except the most important one. Data.
They cannot be as effective as their rivals without it.
As it stands, TBP can win some seats from the Tories. But perhaps only enough to destroy them both.
Somehow, Farage is going to need to hire the very best ground pounder and data manager in the business.
I doubt he will call Dominic Cummings.
I doubt Cummings will answer his phone, if he did.
4. For the Tories, Judgement Day is here. There can be no more hiding behind the sofa and hoping the whole ghastly Brexit experience will just go away. The Peterborough Tory -29%, contrasts with the Brexit Parties +25%. To survive, Brexit must be delivered.
Not ignored. Or delayed. Or postponed or negotiated. But delivered. The only wriggle room is in how satisfactory to general leavers the exit need be.
Any attempt to plant another false Leaver at the helm will be disastrous. Any attempt to avoid a decision by the next election will also be a disaster.
Every delay or deadline extension will just add more votes to the Brexit Party side of the electoral justice scales.
Appointing a die hard leaver might also be a disastrous strategy. As might a hard exit. But it might not.
Three years wasted under May leaves little in the playbook but a massive show of courage, bluff and a Hail Mary pass.
But it is now certain that unless Brexit can be removed as an issue, the election will be lost. And lost very badly. John Major levels of defeat.
5. Liberals. As with the BP, always worth remembering that a Euro election is not a Westminster one. It will take more than just loving Europe to be a force. Like the Brexit Party they are still doing very well, considering where they were. The Liberals have an opportunity to rebrand and from a better position than Labour or the Tories.
Outgoing, ageing, Venerable Vince gets a clock and handshake, and enjoys his retirement. Incoming, youthful, millennial, female, young-mum feminist, Jo, comes in. Loads of media attention and new broom ideas. A rare chance for a second political chance for the Liberals.
A summary from the person who is having their last ever day as leader of the current Tory Party.
"NOTHING HAS CHANGED."
Yet.
I think the only way of avoiding Corbyn as PM is for the Tory's to have a Canada++ style Brexit, that could just about get enough moderate Tory remainers on board and not alienate Brexiters any further.
Then do a deal with the Brexit party so they don't split the vote - let the Brexit party fight for the Northern votes and try and split the Labour vote and not put anyone to fight in the conservative marginals.
They likely hood of any of this is zero, so Corbyn for PM it probably is.
Good analysis.
I'm just hoping something turns up - a Eurozone collapse would be good
I am not sure this is the victory for Labour that they are happy to crow about. They are deep in it and had to throw everything to win by a couple of hundred votes- the Tories literally did not try and the Brexit party have no data as you say.
Even if labour hold on to Peterborough it wont be much use without London!
What a mess.
