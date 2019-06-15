Rory is Magic!

|Rory Stewart dreams of being a real boy.
After his surprise endorsement from the Daily Telegraph, hopeful for the Tory leadership race, Rory Stewart, has had to defend himself from criticism that he isn't actually a Tory at all.
Stewart's personal manifesto, promising a Rainbow Unicorn alternative ecological-pure thought parliament. Free, class A drugs, for students and former army officers. And replacing voting with throat chanting for candidates has attracted rave support from hippies and freaks and weirdos.
Rory, the slightly oddball looking, barefoot, Himalayan wanderer, has been likened to France's President Macron. Mostly by other Macron supporting globalists.
But has also attracted some criticism from people who say he is not a true Tory.
"Look, I'm a real Tory, " Rory told the media. "It's just that some people, generally older, whiter, richer people, find the idea of a true patriotic Tory, being willing to bring down his own government and install Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street, a bit difficult to come to terms with."
Senior Tories have hinted that wet fish Rory is more of a Liberal Democrat than a Conservative. Mainly due to his stance on ecological and social issues and that he keeps saying "I'm a Liberal."
Some have even suggested that Rory's surprisingly well funded leadership campaign, with a very credible, Facebook social media presence, is actually being run by Nick Clegg.
|Nick Clegg? I've never heard of him.
Rory responded by embarking on a flip-flop walking tour of the railway station car parks of England. Declaring "Look..Look at me..I can walk all by myself. There are no strings on me! Because I'm not that kind of puppet. I'm a totally different kind of puppet."
His constituents overwhelmingly voted Leave, but since when has that ever mattered?
PS - incoming, a pile of abuse for Corbyn because he (correctly) thinks the Iranians would be crackers to attack shipping in the Gulf - just as the Syrians would have been crazy to use nerve gas when they were winning comfortably.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/japanese-oil-tanker-owner-says-us-is-wrong-about-gulf-attack?ref=home
The current rulers of Iran _are_ crackers, and Bashir Assad is an obsessive right-wing Fascist whose response to any questioning of his divine right to rule is to make the doubters suffer as much as possible.
As for Rory, the campaign to have him as leader of the Tories is a repeat of the campaign to have Corbyn as leader of Labour. Install a totally unelectable leader so that the enemy is crippled. A large number of entryists joined the Labour party to that end.
Don Cox
After Iraq, Libya and Syria I just don't believe our rulers (or 90% of what's in their media) any more.
And don't even get me started on Afghanistan, where we've been for nearly 18 years now - that's almost both World Wars plus the Napoleonic Wars.
It's a terrible indictment that Berlusconi's foreign policy was far better than David Cameron's.
