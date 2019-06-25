Tuesday, 25 June 2019
The next chancellor.
The Brown and Blair 'Pact of Spiel' led to an unusual event. British Chancellors became permanent. For the entire length of the Premiership.
Brown had so much power, and knew of so many buried bodies, he ran the UK economy, solely to suit himself. Without bothering to inform the Prime Minister about what he was up to.
In turn, his own Chancellor, Darling, refused to do what he was told. And due to Brown's ever decaying power, he quickly became immovable.
Cameron's chum Osborne also had a very large hand in running the economy. Though that was due more to Cameron's indifference to what his financial wizard was up to. Osborne served the full term.
Hammond was May's 'safe pair of hands.' As all the others before him had been.
And he too, quickly decided to do his own thing. He refused to allow Brexit without a customs union or a hugely long , never ending transition. And May's power and authority disappeared even faster than Brown's had. Hammond will outlast May.
Assuming the lead candidate succeeds in his leadership bid. And assuming the Remain Tories don't fulfil their promise to immediately bring down their own government, Johnson will need a Chancellor.
Who could that be?
The steady, grey, dull, semi-competent, serious, and intelligent Hunt could have been first choice.
If there hadn't already been an Eeyore in charge for the last three years.
Who else?
Gove should have been an outside chance. A fickle Releaver. One who can pretend to be either for or against Brexit, with some conviction. But whoever gave Little Finger money and power, and survived to regret it?
What about Fox? International trade is a bit like national finance, isn't it? But, of course, everything that goes for the untrustworthy Gove, goes double for the Fox.
Liz Truss is already in the Treasury. A woman chancellor would be excellent politics. Partly neutralising the misogynist Johnson labels. If only she hadn't been a staunch Remainer in 2016.
Another alternative to make the media yap a way on nothing at all, would be to appoint an ethnic chancellor. Javid? Another Releaver. Johnson might be tempted to just leave him where he is. After all, there is always some disaster at the Home Office about to splash onto the papers. Handy to have an ex-rival in place ready to take the fall.
Or Kwarteng. Kwarsi was a leaver. Has very dry, Tory values. Ticks the minority box, even better than Javid does. Though he has been Secretary to Hammond. So might be sympathetic to the doomsayers at the Treasury.Though on the plus side, he is a Minister in the Brexit department.
He does seem to be the one..Oh wait? Didn't he constantly say to sign the May agreement of the Damned? Blast him!
The media will be being fed the Eu's choice, for Florence of Arabia. Rory the unTory as Chancellor. I suspect even Grayling has more chance of getting the post than him.
Rabb
McVey
Rudd
Lewis
Hancock
Mordaunt
Barclay
Ellwood
Mogg
Perry
Farage?
Or someone else entirely?
As we have seen, the Treasury is usually used for the most loyal, or most treacherous ally. To appease a big beast, so they support the PM through shared vision, or are sufficiently mollified to push that beast's own followers into line, so securing the government's stability and ending the civil war.
Who would you choose?
Posted by Bill Quango MP
11 comments:
This post is riddled with so many errors, why should anyone bother to dignify it with a response?
Quango is the worst of the writers here, Being back Nick Drew or CityUnslicker!
Elevate Farage to the Lords and make him Chancellor.
Do the job himself. Be Chancellor and Prime Minister. Centralise the power.
anon
+1
I am sure an imaginative person with a bit of get up and go and the right attitude will not just find 350m pw but something closer to 500m pw
and so in a stroke, close the national deficit.
anon(1) - pissoff with a full refund!
anyhow ...
S'pose Leadsom's *connections* make her a dubious candidate for a financial role
I really can't bear being in the same party as Penny "trans women are women" Mordaunt - strike her off all lists for preferment
I see the left’s Trolls can’t even be arsed to make a decent argument and are now in full retard mode. Obviously annoying hasn’t been on the beebs payroll long enough to have read some of Bills historical masterpieces.
I’m not sure Bojo will make it to leader as the remainners are suspending membership of the Tory party members with Brexit tendencies, until a full enquiry has been carried out about who voted for what at the EU elections.
Why not John Redwood?
He has the right ideas on tax.
I can see the next 6 months being a complete shitshow.
If we thought things were bad with British politics based on the first 6 months of this year, I don't think we've seen anything yet.
The only thing to do is to grab the popcorn and enjoy the show, it's going to be a wild ride into the wilderness.
Redwood.
Aaah. I see corrections have been made. Nice to see that you’re responsive to negative feedback if a little surly in the comments afterwards. _Anon (1)
Redwood could be a consideration. But is he a Johnson man? Not for Chancellor, I doubt.
Note* David Davis wasn't mentioned. Yet a few months ago he was seen as a possible interim PM, when May was thrown overboard. Her insane pact with Corbyn meant he was never called.
James Cleverly
Steve Baker
The Times mooted Gavin Williamson, who is key to Johnson's election bid now.
Or, Kit Malthouse of the 'Malthouse compromise?'
He was a deputy mayor with Johnson when they bossed London.
Big step up to Chancellor. The *** is going fanwards no matter what happens. A really solid, dependable, and unflappable person is needed.
So Hammond, then?
