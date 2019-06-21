Unsettling AI, Right Here & Now

I'm sure we are all fully seized with the potential of AI and related developments, positive & negative, and have all read what internet uses the Chinese intend for it. Much of it seems a little way in the future. But here's a first-hand tale from this week.
I belong to a UK-based organisation that has a branch in the US. I correspond by email very frequently with the UK Hon Secretary, we'll call him Martin; and only occasionally (maybe once a quarter) with the US Hon Sec whose name, coincidentally, is also Martin. Recently I was told, verbally only and as a piece of breaking news not generally disclosed anywhere, that Martin (US) proposed to float an idea for a new type of activity involving his US members - and (before he told anyone else) what did we think of it?
Having slept on the idea (but not communicated it further) I emailed the person who'd relayed it to me that I thought it was a good one. I referenced 'US members' but no names. I then hit the cc button to Martin (UK), something I'd done a thousand times before, because he'd been party to the original verbal discussion.
My email system immediately flashed up: "Did you mean Martin (US)?"
FFS ! If its algo was (as one might expect) based on past behaviours by volume, and indeed context at a basic level (i.e. comms within the organisation in question), the simple probabilities were very heavily stacked in favour of my intending it to be Martin (UK), as I'd actually intended and clicked. But presumably it had "seen" a reference to US members, and "knew" Martin (US) was associated with US members; or "seen" an email on the same subject between Martin (US) and my addressee ... This is clever and useful, but ... well.
I recall the first time when I was "asked" whether I meant to append an attachment when I'd mentioned such a thing in the text, but hadn't appended anything before hitting Send. That seemed quite clever at the time. Things seemed to have moved on a bit ...
And this is all real-time stuff with (obviously) no human intervention whatsoever. Cunning bastards. God alone knows what the real bastards (China, FB, ...) are doing with this stuff.
Any stories you'd care to share-and-scare?
ND
I was chatting with a colleague yesterday about traffic cameras and number plate recognition. Birmingham is due to impose a clean air zone in the city center soon, which will naturally need a whole lot of very sophisticated cameras and I.T. systems to implement.
As in London, everyone traveling in and out of the city will be tagged and tracked.
As this technology becomes ever cheaper and more ubiquitous and more linked-up, it will effectively mean the end to privacy.
Link it up with facial recognition or AI that can recognize people simply from their stature or gait and I can easily envision a future system in which the activities of people can be tracked from cradle to grave.
Can you seriously imagine that Government wouldn't use this info to entrench its power and use it to control people?
Wouldn't like to be a political dissident in the future. I can easily see us heading down the Chinese social credit/control way.
Not really AI, but I see (by its recommendations etc) that Youtube/Google knows who I am even in a private browsing session, when I'm not signed in to anything on any open tab. IP address plus browser fingerprinting plus cookies I guess.
Similarly an Android phone scans my incoming texts and suggests quick replies.
Google's pretty scary, though most young people don't seem to see it. And it's nowhere near as good a search engine as it was way back in 2005!
Quite a few search engines have been neutered over the years. The BBC and Guardian both used to be pretty good, now very poor. Deliberate strategy.
BlokeInBrum - a lot of ANPR in the UK now, not everywhere but enough that given a registration of a car the police can tell you "it was seen two hours ago heading out of Wisbech". In London or Brum the detail will be a lot finer.
The good news is that it won't automatically flag you up for a police stop or a letter through the door if your MOT ran out a week ago, unless you're on a list of bad boys or bad cars.
I wonder if the location of ANPR cameras is publicly available?
You have to assume there will be an ANPR camera soon on every motorway bridge. Why wouldn't they?
Anon 11:08, any thesis on why BBC/Guardian have neutered their search?
I have three different browsers.
Those three give different ‘ google only’ searches, for the same thing.
Each has been tailored to try and guess what I might want.
So, first search in each one for Roses.
1. Rose garden
2. Stone Roses cd
3. War of the Roses
Clever,.
All three are also trying to sell something. Far more now than years ago when asking usually brought up information first.
I'm fascinated as to how automatic speed limiters - compulsory in new cars from 2022 in the EU - will work here in Austria. They work both by reading speed signs and GPS. As for GPS, half the country here is at 45deg and altitude changes can also be very rapid - meaning even my own marine standard better than +/- 3m GPS sets are frequently way off, particularly on forest roads. Speed signs are just as problematic - the speed limits of side roads being posted only on main roads, same size and format as main road speed limits but with a small plate beneath. So on the drive to the Spar a couple of klicks away, the signs go 50 - 70 - 30 - 30 - 50 - 70
Now if they've already developed an AI brain cheap enough to be fitted to production cars that can work these things out for not one but twenty-seven national data sets of road signage and speed conventions, I am seriously impressed.
Instructing Google to do something has different results week by week e.g. navigate to (sometimes starts navigation, note to self sometimes goes to Google keep sometimes to other apps).
"any thesis on why BBC/Guardian have neutered their search?"
“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”
People like the Biased BBC site used to do news searches for "far-left" and "far-right" on BBC news and see the enormous disproportion between the small number of news items mentioning "far-left" and the massive numbers for "far-right".
(Far left organisations and individuals generally being called "campaigners", as in "campaigners for social justice".)
Similarly it was easy to compare the news coverage of racist murders where the victim was black, and the far smaller coverage of those (the majority) where the victim was white. Not very easy now.
More generally, Brexit and Trump in 2016 shocked elites on both sides of the Atlantic - hence the ongoing purges/demonetisations at Youtube/Facebook/Twitter/Paypal and the struggle to re-establish control of the news narrative.
