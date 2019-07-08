2019 General Election date prediction - Thursday 3rd October 2019

More qualified observers than me can help with this post in the comments. There are some possibilities that are rapidly becoming facts which will create a General Election this year in the UK.
a) Boris becomes PM
b) 30 plus Tory rebels refuse No Deal option and effectively hold the Government to ransom
So far so good, but what does Boris do? He can't force no deal without some Constitutional aberration of trying to shut Parliament which to me is a non-starter and I think for Boris too.
So what is left is only a GE to sort out Parliament with a Leave Majority. Boris will fancy he can do this via an electoral pact with Farage. Whether people buy this will determine if the ruse is successful, but the basic maths are Tory and Brexit Party as one block will be bigger than the divided Lib Dems and Labour vote in the first past the post system...but by how much is the key betting question - it could be a huge margin is Labour lose their Northern seats to Brexit Party candidates.
So the option of a GE GE is Very Likely in the next few months we can perhaps try and forecast a when. There are no other viable routes for Boris as Parliament is against him and he leads a very minority Government that is split anyway.
You could have a second referendum, but even if this goes for Leave it does not sort out the recalcitrant parliament. A vote to remain ends Boris's PM tenure very quickly and not on his own terms, at least at a GE he would go down fighting.
With a GE decided upon, Boris will have to try and square away the Tory party and donors for this effort. Luckily he has July and August for this. We also know that Oct 31st is Brexit day so we need a new parliament before then to plead for a new deal/extension.
So an election sometime between September 1st and October 31st. End of October will be cutting it too close. We need a month for a GE campaign so I feel this is unlikely to be called until everyone is back from summer holidays. This more or less rules out September unless we et a 3 week campaign which could mean 26th Sept as a possible date, more likely to me would be either 3rd October or 10th October.
To me the 10th is cutting is pretty fine to go back to the EU for Plan C, D or E.
So, on balance there is likely to be a General Election on Thursday 3rd of October, with it being called straight after the August Bank Holiday.
Agree or Disagree in the comments.
6 comments:
Not so much a Disagree, just a mechanistic point: how does he call it?
Needs the appropriate Parlmt. majority. For GE17, May baited Corbyn and he went along with it. Could argue he'll do the same again, because he's been demanding a GE loudly for years ... but s'pose Lab still 4th in Polls? And Milne still wants Tory crash-out NoDeal Brexit for his Marxist Chaos / Revolution masterplan? (McDonnell seems to be cooling on this)
Boris then has to resign in order to see if another PM can command a majority. What Price Starmer + SNP + 30 Tory rebels?
Fair point, Corbyn will go for it though, so will the lib dems who think they can double their seats. Tories plus Lib Dems is enough.
Starmer is not even a party leader so that is a non-starter - you been out drinking with Lord Adonis again?!
I thought a 2/3 majority was needed to hold a snap election under FTPA?
I imagine Boris will also face an immediate confidence vote and may not even make it to October.
ND: "What Price Starmer + SNP + 30 Tory rebels?"
30 pieces of silver, of course. Just for the Tory rebels.
If the photo-ops of my local Toty south coast MP(s) is anything to go by, they are betting on a GE too. Quite pathetic that they have suddenly developed a love for anything marginal - with votes in it.
But on the other hand, their desperation provides an opportunity.
Brexit Party in a FPTP system? Can't see it but then again, LibDems in government in 2010 .....
Boris
Becomes pm
Meets eu leaders
Returns and says
if we agree to the WA they have promised not just cake but also eclairs and black forest gateaux bwahahaha... my force of personality bowled the hun for 6.
WA passes - just
Of course bj is more chamberlain than churchill but no one notices until 2023.
