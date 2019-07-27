Airport Fever: Here We Go Again

Brussels is making it clear he should go to capital cities first so he can be disarmed of his irrational exuberance. (Jonathan Powell, Graun)I thought we'd learned what happens when a PM with airport fever flits in and out of personal meetings with euro-leaders.
... Clause by clause, one by oneAnd there must be no "you wait outside the door - and we've arranged for you to be photographed looking lonely - while we all decide what's going to happen to you", either.
'Til you shout, “Enough, I'm done”
But there’ll be no ducking out, or break for rest
Only after you’ve been beat up
Will we let you put your feet up
Don’t protest - be my guest, be my guest!
