Friday Humour: Trump Style

"In June of 1775, the Continental Congress created a unified army out of the revolutionary forces encamped around Boston and New York and named after the great George Washington, commander in chief. The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown. Our army manned the [unclear], it [unclear] the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do. And at Fort McHenry, under “the rockets red glare,” it had nothing but victory. And when dawn came, their star-spangled banner waved defiant."
Donald Trump, 4th July Speech 2019
Posted without comment with a humour tag. Maybe a small tear for his history teacher.
I really, really thought this was some made up Saturday Night Live comedy, apparently its the real deal.
clearly, as they manned ramparts, they had built a wall
Amazing. Astonishing. Though I'm surprised he didn't mention the citizens of Boston cutting down the cherry tree before declaring 'we cannot tell a lie' at teatime. Or Betsy Ross flying a key on a kite during a lightning storm. Or John Paul Jones embroidering a flag whilst watching those 18th century aircraft lumbering around the sky.
Bless him. He means well. Four more years?
