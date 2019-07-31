People Are Starting to Think Straight

Yes, people are starting to take the whole enterprise seriously. Not Polly Toynbee, of course: "Boris Johnson’s crew will repel voters – there’s no need to fear him". But elsewhere in the Graun: "Labour risks total wipeout if it fails to take Boris Johnson seriously".
The Irish are worried, too - and well might they be. Keeping Varadkar waiting for a call was cheeky but good tactics; and the pained hand-wringing isn't slow to follow, as the Graun relates:
An Irish government spokesman said Varadkar had also invited Johnson to Dublin for further talks on Brexit. [I'll bet he did - see Airport Fever above] “The taoiseach restated the need for both governments to be fully committed to the Good Friday agreement" ... the spokesman said. “He recalled that the agreement requires the sovereign government to exercise power with rigorous impartiality on behalf of all the people in full respect for their rights, equality, parity of esteem and just and equal treatment for the identity, ethos and aspirations of both communities.” [Presumably a quotation from the preamble. Ooh, that's telling him!] A No 10 spokesman said both leaders committed themselves to maintaining a warm and deep relationship between Ireland and the UK... Johnson had been accused of snubbing his Irish counterpart by leaving it so long to speak to him ...Faced with all this new reality, others too are inevitably starting to strategise. Back to the Irish again: here's a sign of someone getting their brains into gear:
Brexit: mess with Good Friday and we’ll block UK trade deal, US politicians warn. Hostile Congress could hold up trade dealA decent Remainer attempt to open up a new front: and a bit more imaginative than dropping the IRA into the conversation. And I suggest there's another scare we shall be hearing a great deal more about, too, as faithfully disseminated by the Beeb:
No-deal Brexit 'would cause civil unrest' in rural WalesYes, the threat of civil unrest on a much larger scale than Welsh sheep-farmers will doubtless be bruited about in the coming weeks: and can a General Strike be far behind? Or pupils staying away from school, spearheaded by the saintly Greta? I have a suspicion Stormzy will be musing over the possibilities, too. And Miller. And Soros.
If you want an entertaining read from someone who clearly does a lot of thinking, follow Montanatorice, a CiF commenter. He or she writes quite a lot, and repeats stuff over several comments, but the one you are looking for is what appeared BTL under the "Take Boris Seriously" article linked to above. I think this link should take you straight in (it takes a second or two to resolve to the comment). It's even been given the accolade of a 'Guardian Pick'; and a Golden Cleric award can't be far behind.
ND
The 'civil unrest in Wales' threat is a pile of nagombi, unless Boris leaves the sheep farmers in the lurch, which he said only yesterday he wouldn't do.
I think civil unrest is highly likely, but it'll be the usual suspects, inner city 'youth' (whose prospects have not been improved one iota by mass arrival of Eastern Europeans) egged on by professional "activists" (Guardianistas) and "community leaders".
Remember the 2011 riots post-Cameron's election win.
This is assuming a no deal exit, which I'll only believe if and when it happens.
If BoJo calls an election, he and Dominic Cummings had best be prepared for massive fraud, and I'm not sure there would be time or the parliamentary numbers to do anything about that prospect.
The only plan Boris will stick to - rigorously - will be to ensure the re-election of Boris. All other plans are subsumed to that & will be subject to instant re-appraisal & rejection if his "only plan" looks in danger.
Mark Drakeford..........riots......don't make me laugh!
You have got to give it Boris. He has a plan. Kick out all remainers from cabinet with everyone left taking the oath to leave on Oct 31 on no deal if necessary. Appoint Vote Leave people who delivered the referendum win including Cummings who is prepared to take on whoever opposes Brexit whether Tory remainers, vested business interest and the E.U. Change the terms of negotiation, no more visits to Brussels or E.U. capitals with cap in hand and briefed against by E.U. officials the minute you leave. Set out your terms and refuse negotiation without a shift from Brussels. Dedicate all gov energy to planning for no deal and brief the public that you’re working hard and pulling out all the stops. Open up the spending taps and focus on key Tory voter concerns including more police and better education funding like levelling up schools funding for primary and secondary. Target leave centric seats in the North by announcing infrastructure investment up North.
Project constant positivity and enthusiasm and belief in the UK. Ignore naysayers and remainers they are not your constituency and not the focus of your campaign.
That Tory remainers will plot against him is understood and actively encouraged. Those MPs who vote against him will have the whip removed and be kicked out the party leaving Boris free to replace these remainers at election time with brexiteers. When the vote of no confidence is lost, Boris will set up a speech in front of No10 and say that there will be an election. That a remain parliament is frustrating brexit and failing to deliver the will of the people (again ignore remainers, they are not your constituency). Further that the EU withdrawal agreement would split the UK and NI and be the only international agreement in history with no way out. He will say that the time has come for the voice of those who would deliver brexit to be heard and that he will promise to deliver brexit if you the people deliver that majority. Ignore referendum calls its FPTP election and you can deliver your agenda regardless of a UK majority for no deal in the wider population or parliament. Remainers will in the end be finished by the very parliamentary sovereignty that they have pointed to as the means to frustrate brexit post ref loss.
Corbyn is weakened and haemorrhaging voters to Lib Dem’s, in the grip of an anti Semitic crisis and with no sign of being able to win an election. Boris unlike May will campaign effectively and ruthlessly and take Corbyn apart over weeks so that by the time it’s finished the UK population believe he is a Marxist, a terrorist sympathiser and a man who cannot be trusted.
Further he will agree a deal (not publicly) but he will withdraw from Northern seats and leave the field clear for the Brexit party.
Boris will lose Scottish seats and some remain Southern remain seats but overall will return with a majority of circa 30. Many of the Tory remain MPs will have been removed from the party post VONC and in combination with some Brexit party MPs elected in northern leave seats this will mean that the remain parliament will be replaced by a leave one and lead to a no deal exit.
So what next. Ireland and the E.U. have held their position on the withdrawal agreement on the basis that they believe that parliament numbers aren’t there for no deal. Boris always understood negotiating with the E.U. was impossible without the majority to make it possible. When it happens the E.U. will be in a new world where there is a leave and no deal parliament. Ireland will be left to make the call and will choose politics over economics just as the UK has. The difference is this the UK will be free of Brussels regs and Boris will now threaten to take them on in everything they fear. Tax free ports, lowest corporate tax in E.U. to attract inward investment, bonfire of regs to be business friendly etc. In the meantime the UK will pivot to faster growing Asian and American markets. The E.U and Ireland believe that the UK will back down. They are wrong, Boris can’t, he will build a new Singapore 30 miles off the coast of the E.U. and business (looking to their interest will start thinking the UK isn’t so bad after all.
Boris is in it to win it and he isn’t taking any orisoners
Some readers will say careful what you wish for and you may be right but remember this. Boris is in this to win and win at all costs.
OT, but isn't this remarkably like Dominic Cummings?
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/police-manhunt-as-woman-is-punched-in-face-on-london-overground-train-a4202031.html
Riots. Greta Nothingburg is on about the same thing.
Since when did violence become more powerful than the ballot box ?
What's Boris's plan for Farage and the Brexit party?
If it comes to a GE, I see effectively dealing with the BP as being the key that will determine the outcome.
I can't see the Welsh farmers or any farmers doing much. The small ones are just scraping by, no time to waste chucking sheep dung and the big ones are well aligned with the Tories. Sit back and wait for the supermarket shelves to run dry then offer mutton chops and yellow cabbages.
Boris may well get by either by a vote of desperation by MPs (where else do unskilled workers get £79K/y + £150K exes for doing nothing) or through an election. So we leave, either no deal or some cobbled up version of WA. But what then?
The car firms leave, so what say the armchair economists, they were going anyway. Snag is they brought in a lot of money (but not so many jobs). Still, Boris has a plan to retrain all those car workers either as marketing strategists or lawyers or pharmacologists or as fruit pickers. Then our new industries will kick in - Time Machines and Trans Galactic Transporters. Err not. We don't have any new industries, not of any size and their main markets will be halfway round the world. Where we will be competing head on with everyone else who is in much the same boat.
I can't see much sign of sunny uplands. The only credible industrial policy I can see is a race to the bottom, think bowl of rice/day rather than mushy peas and chips. We were headed for trouble even inside the EU, but slowly and we could snuggle up like pigs in a sty for mutual comfort. Now we are headed out of the sty and only our betters (Barclay bros et al) will be enjoying themselves.
The next election will be 2022 or possibly 2024/5. A 2022 election will be one to lose or let the Tories stew in their own juice. By 2024/5 our misery will be maturing nicely and Jezza will likely be gone. Boris, strategy - as if.
Anon @12.08, not really, but you made me look.
Moving on
I hope to see a lot more announcements like police and train lines from leeds to ... and looking after welsh farmers. Hand of Cummings.
These are policies that will play well across the entire electorate.
Populist in the good sense.
I think Blair called it triangulation?
The govt is supposed to be there for the entire country, not just the people who voted for it.
It may be that someone noticed that when there are more parties genuinely in contention (at the moment, this may change), these policies do help your vote but also, more importantly, give lab voters who will never vote for you more reason to vote for someone else
As noted elsewhere, in leave voting areas this will hurt Lab.
In the metropolitan areas, the cons can point out that over the last 40 years or so, about half the time they have been in power, the PM was a woman. How does Lab compare. Lab's own issues concerning anti-semitism and sexism etc can be left to Panorama.
On that logic, I need to look at being long on Liberal seats in the next GE in the markets.
On more hand of Cummings, I would expect no great deals with any other party, but, in a few well-chosen seats, the cons might just not try very hard.
EK - Q : Since when did violence become more powerful than the ballot box
A : When has _sustained_ violence it not been?
Jim - Brain the size of a planet, yet no one asks his opinion. As he's such a miserable git.
Jim - perhaps you should read this blog more often. One new industry is Fintech, it employs more people already than care manufacturing and has been around for about 3 years tops.
Fighting the last economic war is so tempting and emotionally satiating. It is why corbyn wants to re-open the coal mines.
Our car industry was killed by Mr G Brown and Mr G Osborne. they promoted diesel long enough that our factories switched to mainly diesel production. Then they changed tune and hammered diesel drivers. As a result, we have a huge drop in diesel buying and the car manufacturers looking at closing diesel production en masse.
Brexit is a side show to the bigger story - an impact yet, but a second order driver at best.
It's life, but not as we know it, Jim.
Oh, the irony. I think Jim himself has appeared here after stepping out of a time machine - from Victorian times. Didn't they think that there was nothing else left to discover or invent? And what on earth would happen to all those buggy-whip manufacturers employed at the time.
To be fair to Jim, he is erm, right - in the short term.
When industries are disrupted we do not all move from high paying widget manufacturers to high paying wodget manufacturers over a weekend.
This migration happens over a long period of time and indeed, that some of the poorer parts of the uk are ex-mining communities testifies that the short - term can be an individuals entire working life.
The terrible failure of the 79-90 con govt (*) was that they did not understand that miners are only really any good at mining and need a lot of support and retraining, over decades and they are _not_ going to move to London and become ad execs.
I really hope that one of the next announcements is something major on Adult Education / training - this wont just be a few welsh farmers.
The only natural resource we have is the embedded capital in the economy and the people.
(* other failures are available, in this govt one of the major failures is in Universal Credit, that they just do not understand that the bottom 10% are likely to be
-paid daily or weekly - not monthly
-not have savings
-unable get a credit card
and until this monthly cycle van be made weekly, the use of food banks will carry on growing
)
