She's Leaving Home

With apologies to Paul McCartney ...
[four bars of plaintive harp music]
Wednesday morning at twelve o’clock, PMQs begin
Goes through the motions, feels weak at the knees
Then to the Palace to hand in her keys …
She goes downstairs to the limo, clutching her handkerchief
Dabbing her eyes like old Thatcher’s ghost
Stepping outside, she is toast
She (I gave it most of my life)
Is leaving (sacrificed most of my life)
Town (I tried so hard to look smart all the time)
She’s leaving town after dicking around for so many years
Boris snorts as he wanders round in his dressing gown
Picks up the letter the courier brought
Standing in triumph; another great snort
He laughs loud, and cries to his mistress
“Carrie, Phil Hammond’s gone!
Why did he stymie May’s No-Deal plan?
What can be done with the man?”
She (I had no thoughts of my own)
Is leaving (never a thought of my own)
Town (I struggled hard to learn all of my lines)
She’s leaving town after dicking around for so many years
Friday morning at nine o’clock she is history
Hawking some diaries excusing her crimes
Meeting a man from the Sunday Times
She (what did I do that was wrong?)
Is hist’ry (I didn’t know it was wrong)
Now (nothing achieved to remember me by!)
Somehow her stuff, it was never enough in so many ways
She’s hist’ry now (bye bye)
ND
1 comment:
Brilliant Nick, as a Beatles aficionado just brilliant.
and (sadly, cruelly?) to the point of course!
Post a Comment