Singing & Dancing in Downing Street

Yes, it's that time of the political cycle. Bring on the dancing girls! With apologies to Warren & Dublin & 42nd Street
In the heart of old Westminster, you’ll find a Georgian mall
It’s the part of old Westminster that runs into Whitehall
A crazy pad that’s full of spads; if you’ve got a little time to spare,
I want to take you there ...
See them tweet, “May’s in retreat!”
Down the avenue I’m taking you to -
Quitting Downing Street
In defeat, she’s luncheon meat
It’s the old No Deal that’s making ‘em squeal!
In old Downing Street
Hunts and BoJos, and whips and journos, trading in deceit
DUP-ers and ERG-ers, plotting trick-or-treat
Fratricide! Undignified!
Yes, the mad and bad are now the elite
Circling Downing Street
See her tears, it’s kinda sweet
It’s a cul de sac, you gotta turn back
That's old Downing Street!
ND
I needed that on a Monday morning.
Golly, is it Monday? I hadn't noticed. Just had a stroll down the garden to the compost bin. That's much of the day's work completed, then.
