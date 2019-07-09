The Ordure that the Left Pour on Themselves

There's an inclination to laugh at this but it wouldn't be right, because it's serious. After decades of encouraging, directly or otherwise, all manner of 'identitarian' nonsense, the chickens have come home to roost. The run-of-the-mill 'well-intentioned Left' of academia is now confronted with a Kafkaesque, reductio ad absurdum nightmare: under frontal assault (and I do mean frontal) by the militant 'trans identity' movement to a point where freedom of speech - and much else besides - is quite evidently a thing of the past in several UK universities. (There are universities in the USA just as bad.)
Sit down, pour a stiff drink and read this: a compendium of appalling personal accounts compiled by the redoubtable and greatly-to-be-admired Kathleen Stock, on behalf of rational feminist educators everywhere.
But not just them, because this is truly baleful and if not stopped in its tracks will eventually flood out of academe and inflict itself on us all. And - I remind you - Penny Mordaunt, Tory MP and Secretary of State for Defence, is complicit also.
For the antidote, let me even things up and suggest you read this, too, which restores a little of what the equally redoubtable Brian Leiter terms "intellectual hygiene". Written in a nicely ironic tone, but making the point strongly at the same time.
Nice to introduce the subject on the 30th anniversary of the "Life of Brian"
Just a quote or two.
[the members of "The People's Front of Judea" are sitting in the amphitheatre; Stan has just announced that he wants to be a woman and wants to be called "Loretta," and is explaining why]
Stan: I want to have babies.
Reg: You want to have babies?!?!
Stan: It's every man's right to have babies if he wants them.
Reg: But ... you can't HAVE babies!
Stan: Don't you oppress me!
Reg: I'm not oppressing you, Stan. You haven't got a womb! Where's the foetus gonna gestate? You gonna keep it in a box?
Nothing new in the world is there
I have to apologise for the last comment. Inaccurate and could be seen as demeaning.
It was 40 years and not 30.
Apologies again
"Satan finds some mischief still for idle Hands to do." (Isaac Watts)
A common thread running through much recent trouble is Twitter. Instinct told me to avoid Facebook and Twitter, and I never joined them.
Don Cox
Ditto, Don.
Nor LinkedIn - but that's another story
