Weekend Open Thread: Theresa May in History

So: counting down in hours now. Mrs May is currently pouring out the initiatives & money etc at such a rate, it's hard to be definitive on what her legacy may be. But it's always fun to take a stab at the First Draft of History.
How will May be remembered 50 years hence?
Answers BTL, please. If anyone can come up with a non-facetious positive, I'll be interested to read it. Offhand, I can think of only one.
We'll check back in 2069 and award prizes then. 'Cause I'm quite sure the NHS will keep me alive that long ...
ND
16 comments:
Well there has been a marked decrease in the stupid articles saying that if there were more women managers and directors the world would be a better place. That has to count for something.
Top comment Charles!
Its difficult to make parallels, because there are zero historical parallels to the UK situation, where the media/academic/political class are in the hands of people with little allegiance to the country.
"Who now remembers the Heptarchy?" - Michael Heseltine 2001.
Forgot to say, I found TM's family tree online - she's from pretty humble stock, much more so than say Pippa Middleton, so it's a real pity her Premiership (and her genetic line) has ended this way.
(And various people seem to have been cleaning the web of references to her father, which is making various other people imply that there's some dark secret. I don't think she needs that)
Still, she lived politically by veering with the prevailing winds, and when the Brexit storm arrived it soon showed the weakness of her rudder and keel. Or, to vary the metaphor, she was a flat track bully.
We had the Cameron betrayal ('If Leave win I will not resign', 'make no mistake, if the vote is Leave than we will leave'), we've had the May betrayal, now stand by for the Boris Betrayal.
Only then will the Great British Public finally get the message of the BBC and Guardian into their heads.
"Resistance Is Useless"
On Cameron, surely no sensible person believed for a moment he would remain as PM if he lost?
He HAD to say he would not leave, in order not to give labour voters a chance to get rid of him by voting leave.
By the same token, he had to resign, as it would be impossible, for the head of vote to remain, to stay in post to negotiate Brexit.
"He HAD to say he would not leave, in order not to give labour voters a chance to get rid of him by voting leave."
Tories still had a decent majority, it would just mean (as happened) a change of PM, not a Labour government. He could have said when asked that he couldn't comment on a hypothetical.
You're saying its OK to lie to us and that we should expect it. That way lies third world status i.e. our current trajectory.
I'm sick of being lied to.
Evening Standard (= Osborne) has a list.
- worst election manifesto from a government
- highest rate of ministerial resignations ever
- largest and second largest parliamentary defeat of the modern era (assume he means for a government motion)
- shortest list of concrete policy achievements for 50 years
- first ever Chancellor to disobey Whip
Not that Osborne's sore.
She is an utter vacuum, bereft of a single virtue, overladen with self-preservation and the stench of false piety. Not even worth the ink of an empty laudate. A nothing, a no-one, an irrelevance, a feculent stain on the step of Downing Street, an empty fart.
I have to agree with Anonymous @ 5:16. Saying "no sensible person believed the prime minister when ..." just confirms the widespread assumption that all politicians are lying about everything all the time.
If you think Cameron's lies were OK - or even necessary - then you can't complain when, for example, ordinary people decide that vaccines must be dangerous because politicians are claiming that they are safe.
@Raedwald
Tell us what you really think.
I can forgive May a lot of the above, because of the Parliamentary arithmetic. But that's down to her awful judgement in calling a GE. With a decent majority (which she inherited) she may have been able to sack the Clarkes and the Hammonds. That of course assumes that she intended to implement Brexit - maybe a false assumption.
Any MPs who voted against calling a referendum, and who specifically stated they didn't believe in it and wouldn't honour the vote - then they are entitled to vote against no deal. I'm not sure that was the position of a single MP - any Lib Dems or SNP say that?.
But those voting against the capability for a No Deal exit are sending our delegates (assuming again, any of them actually want to leave) naked into the conference chamber. In any negotiation you have to be able to walk away to get any kind of deal. I can't think of any word to describe these people other than the one that begins with T, used to attract the death penalty, and means an agent of a foreign power.
Y drain go home.
A very good point. And exactly what happened.
But you must realise politicians say things, in public, to send, or reinforce, a message. That is their job. And it is the same the entire democratic world over.
Hunt says today, we will not have war with Iran. If Iran sinks that tanker, and a half a dozen more tomorrow, should he resign? Should our PM, if we had one, resign?
No. The statements they make today are purely for reassurance. Of public and markets. Hint does not want war. We couldn’t afford and could never win it.
However if the revolutionary guard go off on one, we might have a war anyway.
This is not “ politicians are liars.” It is just the world in reality.
Which is why politicians lie. That they do so, even when they don’t need to, explains why MMR was such a terrible scandal.
Something I wrote about on this blog, blair’s Lies led to huge fall In vaccinations, many years ago.
Y drain go home ,?
sorry, that sounds so like Trump.
It was only meant to say Y Draig Goch before spellchecker .
50 years from now? Foreign commentators will remark that she was the penultimate sane PM, before the Trot takeover.
If President Trump is reversing the policies which got him elected and is set on war with Iran, I can see that the UK might be forced to trot along in his wake - simply because we need to be allied to someone other than Portugal. Any war would be in neither countries national interest, but neither were Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, and that didn't stop us.
Hitching a ride with an economically declining but militarily strong power may not be the best option, but it might be the only available one. It worked pretty well for France from 1900 to 1960.
dearieme - Kerensky meant well and was a decent guy, so the parallel with May and Corbyn doesn't quite work.
A History book might say:
"The First woman leader of the then united kingdom (a group of islands off the north coast of Eurasia) was Mrs Magaret Thatcher. She was nicknamed "The Iron Lady". The then leaders of the now defunct E.U. and the labour unions (labour was physical manual work & unions a group of such people) of the time feared her mightily.She was a great reformer of.......
The second woman leader (kown as a Peemmm) of the islands was a certain Mrs Theresa May. There are sketchy details but it has been ascertained that Thatcher she was not!"
Post a Comment