All Retail Property is Theft

Uncle Jez can almost touch the levers, {leavers?} of power.Tantalisingly close to his fingertips. The Socialist Utopia is only weeks away. And so the benign mask slips.in the excitement. Revealing Karl or maybe even Josef, underneath.
The 'Retail Emergency' requires a five year plan. A collectivisation of commerce. A confiscation of the land of the Kulaks. The giving to the people of that bourgeoisie land that they can work. As a high street farm Mechanisation, comrades, will free the serfs from the toil of profit obsessed industry.
JEREMY CORBYN has unveiled astonishing plans to nationalise the High Street by seizing control of empty shops.
The Labour leader said vacant properties would be given to community projects and fledgling firms to help revitalise town centres. But the staggering property grab was branded “crude and woolly” and experts warned it was more likely to fuel the problem than solve it. Mr Corbyn said he wanted to give local councils the power to hand over empty shops to start-ups, co-operative businesses and local groups.
Retail has lost 200,000 jobs in two years. It has lost over two million jobs since 2008. Something that has escaped the MSM, who rush down to a steel mill of a few thousand jobs to demand government intervention
Retail jobs are disappearing faster than any other sector. And will continue to be lost at the same fast rate due to falling demand. Over taxation. The domino effect of failure and automation.
Price isn't a big factor in occupancy numbers, at present. If you want the big,empty, former BHS store at your local town, the landlord will listen to any proposals you have. Will give you a low rent deal. probably, on those white elephant stores, a no rent deal.
Mr Korbyn, the shops are not empty because greedy aristos are demanding too much for them. They are empty as they are not required.
The days of the greedy landlord, are over. The 1990s and millennium era retail boom is history.
Kobyn's plans are Zimbabwe or Venezuela economics. Hand over the land to people without the skills, knowledge, capital, drive, vision, work ethic,or desire to have them. It is a recipe for shortages, inflation and mass corruption. The next recession will be here long before any boom that could have supported a neophyte start-up.
As Mr Drew has pointed out many times, it doesn't take much for the Marxists to do immense damage, in even a short period of time.
Johnnie has already said he wants your garden for tax. And your inherited or second home, to be confiscated.
The gears of history are turning in the factories of the proletariat. The Great Revolution is at hand. And as a bonus, it will be an Oktober one too!
