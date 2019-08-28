Boris-Cummings in tactical nuclear strike on Remainia

Well, that has set the cat amongst the proverbial pigeons.
This morning the UK Government has decided, as it is quite within it legal rights to, to arrange a Queen's Speech for early October. The remainer PM May could not afford one of these for fear of a Vote of No Confidence, so there is in fact a desperate need for one to announce the Government's strategy.
Too clever by half though, as this has sent the remainers into another meltdown. Only yesterday they were lining up to create an alternative Parliament full of only remainers so that they could all meet and vigorously agree with one another on how horrid leavers are. Today though this plan is already in tatters. The main outcome of yesterday had been to admit they were not very united and instead had to work on Parliamentary legislation to undermine Brexit and the Government negotiation strategy. This now has only a few days in early September to work.
Boris-Cummings has put paid to this idea, perhaps. Their plan will be to halt parliament so they can negotiate a better deal with the EU that they can then bring back at the last moment and force a Parliamentary vote affirming it.
Alternatively, if the anti-Brexit MP's can manage it, they might now conjour up a vote of no confidence and therefore a General Election prior to October 31st. However, as I wrote some weeks ago, the timetable for that is very challenging. 2 weeks before parliament is dissolved, a five week election - so seven weeks minimum and the Vote of No Confidence can't be tabled until early September. I am sure the Remainers and EU will bend any rules they have too - but anyway as of today I fully expect a Tory-Brexit party victory as the remainers will be seen to be the ones forcing an election (remember how well that worked out for May in 2017).
So, lots more heat and little light to be generated in the next couple of weeks.
6 comments:
Dangerous move.
What was a bunch of disparate parties before, are now united - including the rebel Tories, the Lords and Bercow - against it.
Lawyers will be rubbing their hands as this will be getting dragged into courts, Bercow will be banding the rules.
Boris' Rubicon crossing, and who knows what happens from here?
My own prediction is that there is too much opposition. None of it especially organised, but either the sheer volume will overwhelm and Johnson and Cummings will find themselves trampled, or someone will come at them sideways.
As long as this isn't a cunning plan to bounce us into WA Mk 2 I don't mind. WA Mk 1 looked like indentured servitude.
I see the Squeaker is calling it a "constitutional outrage" - a subject he's an expert in.
It's interesting to review the careers of Bercow and Edward Leigh, the enfants terribles of the Tory Right some 25 years ago. Leigh has evolved to a literal Knight Of The Shires, Bercow has been heading leftwards for decades. Hmm.
What was Paul Mason saying about getting inside decision-cycles?
"There's no such thing as strategic surprise, but there can be tactical surprise"
All pretty dramatic but
(a) the circumstances demand something dramatic
(b) Team Boris has had the initiative from Day 1 and they are shaping the battlefield to suit themselves
(c) we'd, errrr, like to assume this has all been thought out ...
As Andrew said at the foot of the BTL comments on the previous post - Tactician!
So:
"It became necessary to destroy the town to save it."
I've said for some time that whichever side calls an election over Brexit will lose it, so IMO this is a smart move by Boris/Cummings. The last thing they want to be is the side that precipitates an election, the voters are fed up with elections and votes, and just want Brexit got on with. Boris has a clear and simple plan, and can articulate it during an election, the Remain side have nothing they can agree on other than stopping No Deal on 31st Oct. Beyond that its a soup of totally conflicting ideas with no coherent concept to sell to the electorate. If the Remain side force an election they will be the ones blamed for it, and with no united vision of what they want out of the UK's relationship with the EU going forward would get annihilated.
The BBC are lining up a non-stop queue of "outraged" Remainers. Reminds me of why I don't watch or listen to it (TMS excepted) any more.
