Brexit Gallows Humour #47: The Cabinet of Women

Taking the biscuit, though, must surely be Caroline Lucas with her call for a *Cabinet of Women*.
Why women? Because I believe women have shown they can bring a different perspective to crisesShe's the one who needs to have a bit of perspective here. What do we know about Women In Charge? Well, on the one hand we have Elizabeth I, Margaret Thatcher and Golda Meir ... oh, not the examples you had in mind? Well, how about Mary Tudor, Christine Lagarde, or Theresa May, or some of those chairs of health trusts that have overseen ghastly disasters befalling their patients? Or Arlene Foster? Maybe Diane Abbbottt? Or Aung San Suu Kyi ..?
No - it turns out Lucas has in mind just ten carefully selected women of her own choosing. With herself as PM, I'm guessing, in this ultra-democratic set-up. (Hilariously, she's now having to back-pedal because ... she didn't include any BAME women! So - not Diane Abbbottt after all...)
What we know about Women In Charge is that they are just as likely to be successes or failures, strong or weak, inspiring or disappointing, natural leaders or careerist hacks as anyone else. No special guarantees of exceptional wisdom, superior humanity or a magic touch.
It's always telling, when the Graun doesn't allow BTL comments on a piece like Lucas's. And they don't. We may imagine they knew what the response would have been.
