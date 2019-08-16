Friday Fun: Pick Your Own Prime Minister Day

Here we are the silly season in full swing and make your own Government being played out in the Media and, rather more bizarrely, by actual politicians too.
What a shower we have been cast with, if only it was just the Weather.
But today, you can pick your own. The scenario is the losers and traitors coalition in Parliament manage to defenestrate Boris by a small margin on Sept 4th.
With no backing for Corbyn, the cry goes out, who can our Prime Minister be to cancel Brexit - in desperate times they could be from the House of Lords or even further afield - after all the losers coalition is literally making the rules up as it goes along with the Speaker Bercow's blessing.
For me, I think we need an experienced Politician who is used to playing and winning the long-game here. So I would go for Jean-Claude Junker?
Fun in the comments...
Cromwell. Did up Parliament and the Irish like kippers (ho..ho)
" it does feel a little bit near the business end of things for politicians to be indulging in the weapons-grade wankery we’ve seen this week"
Marina Hyde, Graun today
Well, GBP is well off the lows - so somebody's putting money on the loser's coalition managing to pull off a rotten coup.
Julius Caesar. He had a brisk way with Gauls. And Germanic tribes.
If Caroline Lucas can demand a cabinet of misandrists and not get arrested, and other people can suggest Harriet Harman and not be detained under the Mental Health Act, then I'm inclined to suggest Mr Bean.
EK for pm!
Marina hyde: a woman who thought it was a good and informative idea to spend a few thousand words explaining how awful dominic cummings was and his lack of well, any positive attributes apart from organ donation.
Who spent thousands of words attacking him partly for writing long blog posts that she had clearly neither read nor understood but had hit page down and counted to the end.
Nothing personal there then.
