Send the Remainers and EU mental, then onto Victory?

This seems to be the strategy of the new UK Government. Just this morning it has announced the UK teams will stop attending EU meetings. In the round, with Brexit, this makes sense. To the large number of people never attuned to this idea of actually leaving this has caused a very negative reaction. Even MP's are on the airwaves decrying the move.
It comes hot on the heels of the signing of the law to leave the EU on Monday; again it is symbolic more than meaningful, but it lays out the truth that Parliament has already voted for a No Deal Brexit and as such has legislated its way into a big hole of its own making.
The ideas behind these moves are simple; cause Remainia in the UK to go into meltdown and encourage it to try to topple the Government in a couple of weeks time. At the same time, allow the EU enough time to dismiss all our activities out of hand now, but with enough time to reflect on what they may do before Halloween.
If the Remainers manage to topple the Government, then it seems to me we will end up with Prime Minister Farage in 2020, the sheer affront to democracy will be to great to bear and the Remainiacs will find their victory short-lived. But Boris is betting he can beat Farage to be leader of the populists if the Tories are defenestrated by a rainbow coalition.
If they fail in their bid then the EU itself will be forced to consider how to make the best of a poor situation - the hardball negotiating will have failed and some decisions will have to be made as to how to mitigate the UK exit which will now be inevitable. Of course, the EU may remain intransigent, but politically they will bear some responsibility for that.
So both plans may work well in the medium term which is why the Government is taking what appears at first to be such a risky and divisive strategy.
4 comments:
Team Boris is making all the running; and to my mind nothing has happened yet in response that couldn't have been forseen by someone as sharp as Cummings
as noted before, the only vaguely smart counter-move thus far has been the warming-up of the Irish faction in Congress
the Left's race to purge the PLP before a GE has such priority for them this summer, Team Corbs is hoping they can get by with just a bit of signalling over the next few weeks
I can't help feeling we have a nuke up our sleeves vis-a-vis the Irish: something financial. If/when we play it, obviously they'd rush to Berlin (& Washington) for succour: but how many Eu-countries can Germany bail out? And they'd have a price (= Irish corp tax)
Boris will do whatever it takes to
1. Further the cause of Boris
2. Assist the Conservative Party
& that's it folks.
We haven't started yet. The threat to nuke Bruxelles, Berlin, and Frankfurt probably hasn't even been hinted at.
I'm only half joking. If these fuckers start up another IRA bombing campaign then a bit of retaliation would be in order.
I think Boris is about to sell us out. WA with a to-the-wire tweaked back stop.
It will not be 'leave the EU', worse than remaining in fact.
