The Desperate *Optimism* of the Left

So they think they'd better rush around Engendering Optimism! Take a look at these headlines, from the Graun:
(That last one from L'il Owen Jones, of course; and the one before was Polly.)
- Jeremy Corbyn’s stance on Brexit could yet pay off, even for remainers. Here’s why
- Boris Johnson is the last person young Brits would vote for
- Boris Johnson’s crew will repel voters – there’s no need to fear him
- Labour shouldn’t worry so much about the Lib Dems, they hurt the Tories more
The trouble is, it's like a kiddie holding a book upside down and saying "Look, I can read!"; or the large proportion of people who tell surveys that they are upper middle class. To claim it is to prove the opposite.
Looks like we're still watching the Denial phase. Anger could get messy. Bargaining will be fun!
ND
Libs are very chipper. They see the win as vindication of their strategy of electoral pacts. And of being a Remain at all costs party. Even civil war would be better than leaving the EU.
They have reason to be optimistic.
Though I would remind them that the circumstances of the by election were about as favourable to liberals as it would ever be possible to be.
The minority parties, green loon and welsh loon, were worth the difference to Remain. 1300 PC votes I 2015, that could not be expected to go the Tories. There aren’t many plaid seats . There aren t many green seats.
The liberals really need, and got, to some extent, labour votes.
But Boris has also pulled in some labour votes from leavers.
It was the Brexit Party that lost the Tories the seat. Plus selecting a candidate that had been recalled for fraud. And the unceasing Blonde man bad narrative of the media for the entire length of the by election campaign. The Tories wrote the seat off under May. And no one really campaigned to win it. The end of sad May and her soggy failure coincided with the voting. As did Corbyn being embroiled in yet another anti-semitism row.
All those factors helped the Lib Dem’s, to what was a decent, if unspectacular win.
I would not be too surprised to see the seat turn blue in a serious election with a strong candidate and a strong, optimistic, passionate message.
Saint Jo the II has made a bit of a blunder. Coming out for ultra Remain and never accepting anything less that unwavering loyalty to the EU, democracy believing liberals have a problem. Can they overturn a democratic vote, simply because they didn’t like it?
And what a powerful message that gives to the pro leave forces. A message Dominic Cummings is most assuredly shaping right now.
Like everyone else, I would suggest an electoral pact. Purely for leave. A pact of bxp and Boris that is formed specifically to enable a brexit to happen. Two bitter enemies coming together, just to get what they both designer done. As if they don’t, then brexit will probably lost for another long period.
The liberals will have trouble replicating the conditions of Brecon, in other places.
They have won a great battle. The war, though, is far from over.
