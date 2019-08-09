UK Economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2 2019

Quite a surprise today that the ONS has the UK economy shrinking by 0.2% in the second quarter.
Just a couple of days ago the services PMI read came out as 54.5, well above fifty and as the largest part of the economy, normally enough to carry the overall GDP numbers up.
However, a further drop in construction and also a drop in manufacturing (where stockpiling for a March Brexit boosted Q1) has been enough to see the economy slide into negative territory.
There is no much good news to be had here, with another Brexit shock due to hit in Q4 there won't be any recovery in Construction or much in Manufacturing - which is hugely hurt by the disaster of diesel car sales which disproportionately UK factories were set up to produce.
Services can help to keep the UK out of outright recession, but it will be touch and go as Politics is set to head into meltdown in September and that itself will temper optimism and business investment, as well we job hiring.
The UK really needs to go sign a Brexit deal and move on. Hard Brexit, on the back of what will already be an ailing economy now, will push us into a nasty recession. Not 2008 levels, but certainly early 90's pain.
The FTSE100 will hold up due to dollar earnings, the 250 and AIM are going to fare less well.
8 comments:
There is no "Brexit Deal" to sign. The EU have refused to negotiate a deal since the Referendum.
They might be prepared to negotiate a deal after we leave, but such negotiations will take at least ten years.
Don Cox
Who do recessions impact the most?
So long as you don't lose your job, plan to sell your house or take out your market linked savings/investments, then do recessions really have that much negative impact on you?
In some ways for the vast majority of consumers, recessions can be good as everything gets cheaper as retailers start discounting like crazy.
Hard to see how a deal is reached but still possible. Playing chicken with the economy is no way to govern. It's causing investment to dry up, although a lot of the Brexit mitigation work was completed by March (we moved assets from London to Luxembourg and 24 jobs to Geneva in time for the March deadline).
One can see why a snap election will tempt Johnson and his entourage: the consequences of no deal will start making headlines in November and that's before any looming recession that will be easy to pin on them and their policies.
As discussed yesterday, to equate "the economy" with small changes in the latest GDP numbers (which may yet be revised) is to miss the bigger picture. Yes, this will cause 24 hours of fury at Westminster and on news 24, but people voted for Brexit (Brexit! not May's "deal") for many other reasons.
Don - there is May's deal, it is Brexit of sorts. it is more Breixt than joining the EEA and EFTA and I would be happy with that too.
No Deal, project fear nonetheless, will cause much short-term disruption, so I am not a fan.
Anon - great comment on recessesions, the big IF is key though - how secure is YOUR job? Also ask grads who enter the job market or pensioners who retire during recessions how things are for them...
Any slow down in the UK will be blamed on Brexit of course.....it goes without saying. But the rest of the world is slowing too and this is conveniently left out of the discourse.
Same reason that Germany doens't have a recession, France doesn't have a recession
This is from an organisation that says the UK state doesn't owe anyone a pension and fiddles its accounts.
When you say you adhere to IFRS accounting standards, you can't ignore them when it doesn't suit
Anon - recessions, who does it effect?
Everyone I knew in banking in 2008, has been fired. Everyone. There are no survivors. These were the top people.
But also, the bottom people have gone as well. The actual brick banks closed, along with the specialist departments in the city.
In retail, half of everyone I know is gone. As I’m in the independent sector, this is most unusual. Independent’s soldier on, sell to another, or go bust.
The 2008 recession has lingered on in retail since then. And taken half with it. Many, not replaced by anything at all.
The issue with a recession is it forces business to make cuts and to change focus. It becomes a scrabble to survive on what is available at the water hole. And what is available isn’t enough to keep going.
And so tax take is down too. As benefit and welfare demand is rising. We have only had a handful of months out of official austerity. There’s no padding to shed.
This means less jobs, more automation.
