You had one job: Friday Fun

So last week we took it upon ourselves to find the ultimate leader for the September Government of National Disunity.
(I know its just phase, but a Government of National Unity that replaces the elected Government is no such thing and should be called out more frequently, harumpphh).
Now of course we know the only purpose of that Government will be to delay or cancel Brexit and in this phoney war phase of August lots of noise is being made about how this will be done and then an election called. Again, the mechanics of this are not very clear and indeed to me suggest there may not be a vote for an election (the Tory rump can vote against it, leaving PM Clarke or Junker swinging with the backing of communists etc - oh what japes!) that passes easily.
So, here YOU are, head of a Government of a rag tag bunch of anti-democrats, Scottish nationalists, Tory Quislings and an eco-loon.
What would you do, the power is there to coerce on policy through Parliament, what do you choose?
5 comments:
We know what they would do: pass a law that any disagreement with X, Y and Z is Hate Speech, punishable by immediate closure of publication / online medium / FB account / whatever; fines, gaol etc; to be rigorously policed using all hi-tech means at their disposal by GCHQ and MI5
and that's for starters
people sometimes wonder what would be so bad about letting Corbyn have a go for a bit, take some of the flak himself etc etc
people with no imaginatin, that is
Don't you mean well hung Vanity Units? I suppose it might have appeal to some voters.
...declare a national emergency and dissolve parliament
Greenest Government ever.
Co2 minus by 2021.
