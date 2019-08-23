Friday, 23 August 2019

You had one job: Friday Fun

So last week we took it upon ourselves to find the ultimate leader for the September Government of National Disunity.


(I know its just phase, but a Government of National Unity that replaces the elected Government is no such thing and  should be called out more frequently, harumpphh).


Now of course we know the only purpose of that Government will be to delay or cancel Brexit and in this phoney war phase of August lots of noise is being made about how this will be done and then an election called. Again, the mechanics of this are not very clear and indeed to me suggest there may not be a vote for an election (the Tory rump can vote against it, leaving PM Clarke or Junker swinging with the backing of communists etc - oh what japes!) that passes easily.


So, here YOU are, head of a Government of a rag tag bunch of anti-democrats, Scottish nationalists, Tory Quislings and an eco-loon.


What would you do, the power is there to coerce on policy through Parliament, what do you choose?
5 comments:

Nick Drew said...

We know what they would do: pass a law that any disagreement with X, Y and Z is Hate Speech, punishable by immediate closure of publication / online medium / FB account / whatever; fines, gaol etc; to be rigorously policed using all hi-tech means at their disposal by GCHQ and MI5

and that's for starters

people sometimes wonder what would be so bad about letting Corbyn have a go for a bit, take some of the flak himself etc etc

people with no imaginatin, that is

1:33 pm
Wall Hung Vanity Units said...

it's amazing i got alot of information

3:03 pm
Anonymous said...

Wall Hung Vanity Units

Don't you mean well hung Vanity Units? I suppose it might have appeal to some voters.

3:48 pm
hovis said...

...declare a national emergency and dissolve parliament

3:50 pm
Bill Quango MP said...

Greenest Government ever.
Co2 minus by 2021.

4:29 pm

