Can the British Economy Take It?

it is a miracel [sic] the economy has broadly gone on under this weight of uncertaintyAnd gone on rather well, in the (global) circumstances. Which leads me to ponder on two potentially conflicting points. First, the optimistic angle: "There's a great deal of ruin in a nation", as Adam Smith had it, meaning that an established economy can bear quite a lot of apparently destructive nonsense before it is, actually, ruined. (We've had BTL commenters here noting that Life Goes On even in Ukraine and Syria.)
In similar vein it has sometimes been noted how little difference politicians, for all their bluster, actually make on the economy: so maybe a zombie government-parliament can play its silly games without too much impact. Retrospective analyses frequently pin big economic trends on global factors, often creeping up on the supposedly knowledgeable players who are supposed to be in command of such things, taking politicians and economists alike by surprise. When things go well - as they usually do, see Economic Growth for centuries now - some folks (not least, errr, capitalists) tend to attribute this to the workings of markets and free trade.
On the other hand ... well, we could look at Venezuela. Politicians can have an impact. Perhaps more appositely (until Corbyn gets his hands on the levers), the great JK Galbraith was wont to say that economics and policy-making in the UK are more complex than elsewhere because Britain is, first and formost, a trading nation, ever since it first muscled onto the world stage at the tail end of the Tudor dynasty. (Some would say a pirate nation, of course.) There are more moving parts in our economy, many of them exposed to the outside. This contrasts with, say, the French or traditional US economies, more heavily based on agriculture and other internal resources, and more self-sufficient accordingly.
Of course, others have their problems too - one thinks of the great exporters, Germany and China. So if there's Trading Trouble afoot, we may not be alone.
Still, it can't be denied we've added an extra twist to our own local story. And if things do take a downturn, whether caused by Brexit/uncertainty, or made worse by it, or just because of global conditions, there's one other important thing to bear in mind. Whatever in detail the British Settlement has been, that has kept the show on the road for all these years without the polar-opposite, seemingly irreconcilable positions coming into stark conflict, one aspect must surely have been this: that a large and 'broadly unproductive section of society' (I am choosing my words carefully here) has accepted its lot without taking to the streets, just so long as it keeps being paid to watch daytime telly.
If the City can't keep laying the golden eggs, and that financial transfer to the rest of the nation can't be afforded in future; well, then ...
There are certainly bits of evidence to show there is a great deal of ruin in a nation.
There are also bits of evidence to the contrary: and much more than looking just to the likes of disaster states such as Venezuela and Zimbabwe.
Consider the 2007/8 Great Recession.
Underlying causes strike me as twofold and (long in advance) not that seemingly likely to be disastrous (unlike for V, Z, etc).
Cause 1: governments with a political desire to increase home ownership (eg to improve equality) - by encouraging mortgage lending at too high a proportion of the securing asset - and by encouraging lending to those whose financial security was, to say the least, viewed too optimistically.
Cause 2: banks wishing to trade more profitably by having less of their equity and other assets (just in case) locked up in the back room. And nation state governments world-wide going along with that seemingly OK 'easing' of regulation.
Who knew those 'little' changes would pull half the foundations away.
Of course, BREXIT (at all or on WTO terms) is much smaller beer - even if some people insist on looking only at the down-side.
Best regards
If I remember correctly it was a Clinton era policy to force banks to offer mortgages to poor people who were a huge credit risk (ie. Blacks and minorites) that started the whole ball rolling. That is to say, political meddling in private business.
Then over here, our very own reverse Midas - Gordon Brown - decided to do away with The Old Lady of Threadneedle Streets supevision of the Banks, handing it over to the newly created Financial Services Authority. Unsurprisingly, hundreds of years of stability and boredom turned rather sporty when first, Northern Rock, then others started to look rather shaky. But then again, when the FSA thinks that cocaine, crystal meth and ketamine are suitable recreational activities for a bank boss, then anything goes.
Time and time again it is proven that we need to minimise the amount of ignorant meddling that politicians do. If they are not actively corrupt, then they are stunningly incompetent.
