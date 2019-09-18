Climate Crisis: What Crisis?

While we wait for the Supreme Court to have its day in the sun, there's another big issue to air: the soi-disant Climate Crisis, which is supposed to trump all others. How's that going? I have a trivial observation to offer, and a rather more interesting conjecture to try on you.
The easy bit first: it's pretty obvious that despite L'il Greta's best efforts (she's 16, incidentally, not eight) very few politicians on the planet prioritise the Climate at #1. In Europe? Nope, that'd be Brexit and a host of other stuff as the Drunckerd gives way to the German woman. The USA? Election - for many months to come. Middle East? Duh ... And so it goes on.
My conjecture is this. Actually, 2019 has indeed been something of a turning-point. Credit may be partly due to Greta and Extinction Rebellion et al (it sort of feels a bit that way in the UK, anyhow); but even more so due to some mega actual climate events this year**, I'd say a very high proportion of people are now pretty much on board with the idea that, yep, Climate Change / Global Warming is real, tangible-ish, and moderately likely to get more extreme in the coming years. More completely on board than they were last year, for example. Everyone had heard the word several years back: but now it's like, well, yeah, of course.
Some greenies no doubt think that's marvellous, and now they can swing into action with their loony anti-industrial, anti-growth, anti-civilisation plans. McDonnell of course thinks it's his cue, his smokescreen to reationalise everything under a new red-green regime of labourist micro-dirigisme.
But I suspect the whole thing has over-reached itself, overshot. It seems to me it's now in the sphere of people looking round for the sensible solutions - the whole world of Adaptation being top of the list. A lot of greenies really hate this, because it suggests nothing can be done to stop It; so nothing needs to be done to stop It - just build higher sea walls, use more sunblock, and invest in better water industry infrastructure. But anti-growth? - nah, mate. Growth is where the money comes from, innit?
And, whisper it softly, I'd say the time will be coming soon where geo-engineering solutions will start to be discussed seriously. They'll really really hate that.
Anyone get the same feeling about all this?
** I realise many people would ascribe this also to the relentless proselytising by the BBC etc: and I don't disagree - it's just that they've been doing that for years, and 2019 seems to be their 'breakthrough' year
I've long been of the (quietly held) view that Geo-Engineering our way out of the negative impacts of a changing climate will inevitably be the next step we (humanity) takes.
Believe it or I had a conversation with a lefty friend of mine who is fully signed up to the AGW religion - i explained to him that I thought CO2 ought to be at the bottom of the list of environmental concerns being non-toxic. Explaining that a much more realistic environmental policy would be to deal with things like plastic production (and how so much of it ends up in waterways/sea), agricultural/fertilizer run off, heavy metal use and disposal, cleaning up combustion engines (I was disappointed at the politicization of diesel motors, but do agree that old diesels are pretty fowl), dealing with the fact that lefty planners accross the country won't let you swap out your circa 1800 single glazed windows for double glazing!
Start dealing with these issues that are very real, and much easier to measure the benefit of improving and it will inevitably have positive consequences to the environment/emissions picture.
Shock horror - my AGW-Zealot chum was actually in agreement.
Back to Geo-Engineering bring it on.
Dame Emma plants trees to offset flying all over the world. Prince Harry's trip to Nice was offset by Elton paying some company to offset it. If it's good enough for celebs and royalty then it's good enough for the rest of us.
So, carbon tax as per Stern review and forget the eco-nutters.
I think people are getting seriously hacked off with the Thunberg double plaits being worn everywhere.
Nothing like being lectured by a spoilt brat.
