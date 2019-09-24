I was only away a week..

Sorry for the lack of posts on my part this past week or two and now I am back in Blighty at last...boy what a mess you have made.
The legal ruling from the Supreme court today is simply stupendous. That it is unanimous is the most interesting part. After all, they have declared the Prime Minister has acted unlawfully in an area where there is no law. The court could easily have ruled that this matter was a matter for politicians. Indeed, in the not too distant past this is exactly what would have happened.
However, this is today and today he Supreme Court has made a big land grab to become the ultimate arbiter in the Country, above the Queen. In many ways, though it will be a while before people twig it, this is the end of the Monarchy entirely. No longer does the Queen serve a constitutional role at all, her advisers have not power nor authority. Yes, we have long known that Parliament is supreme, but now with the Courts too above the legislature why have a head of state other than the Prime Minister? The Court is exercising the powers of the Monarchy from now on. Why waste money on the Monarchy anymore.
For Boris, well the law is the law and he tried a reckless gamble and this has not paid off. Although unexpected, he has shot the bolt here. Really, he should resign as PM, go to the Queen and suggest there is no Government that can be formed. The only person in Parliament who could potentially lead a Government must be John Bercow, oh what a joyous moment that would be. If Boris clings on now it will be a terrible look, he should lead the Tories to the opposition benches and get his election that way. A Bercow rainbow Government will add about 1% to the Tory polling every day it sits.
Brexit Derangement Syndrome, phew, it sure is a nasty disease.
With a decent majority in parliament, a non-leftist party (assuming there is one) can remove Blair's supreme court and fix this problem.
Of course, there are likely more pressing issues to deal with so most likely this will never be done (see also the oft-proposed but entirely mythical Bonfire of the Quangos).
It's a strange world where John Major is cited as an authority on how long it takes to draft a Queen's Speech
It’s a strange world where John Major is cited as an authority on anything
