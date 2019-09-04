Is Anyone Surprised?

We will know soon enough if this Boris plan is a Blackadder or a Baldrick plan.Probably a bit of both.
Hopefully, Corbyn is the prince who is forever fooled!
It may have been predictable, but I'm still not convinced there is a plan, let alone a strategic genius directing events.
Anyone catch Richard Burgon on the telly last night? He explained that Labour's plan is to win a general election that they will vote against holding, negotiate a better deal with the EU, which has said no new deal will be negotiated, then hold a referendum on their new deal, but campaign against it.Even the Sky News bloke was struggling to keep his jaw off the floor.
I expect somewhere deep in Downing street is one of those Carole Cadwalladr drawings with loads of arrows and dotted lines. Except instead of 'proving' spurious connections between the Pope, Arron Banks and Freemasons Hall, it will actually reflect some semblance of recognisable reality. And don't forget that once the remoaners and their tame Speaker decided it was fine to break the rules, they opened a Pandora's Box and the government has many more resources and options than the saboteurs do. I hope I live another ten yeas to read the inside story of these events ...
Every fule kno that from 1/11 even if brexit is a success, and there is a 'friendly' deal, it is complex, something, somewhere will go wrong. Things that go wrong are news. The news will be full of that.I suspect that on an unfriendly no-deal exit you will see lorries full of rotting veg on the M20 and some continentally - owned business pulling back = job lossesdo you a) have an election before things go wrongorb) have an election after things go wrongBoris hopes for (a) - funny that.
Post a Comment
6 comments:
We will know soon enough if this Boris plan is a Blackadder or a Baldrick plan.
Probably a bit of both.
Hopefully, Corbyn is the prince who is forever fooled!
It may have been predictable, but I'm still not convinced there is a plan, let alone a strategic genius directing events.
Anyone catch Richard Burgon on the telly last night? He explained that Labour's plan is to win a general election that they will vote against holding, negotiate a better deal with the EU, which has said no new deal will be negotiated, then hold a referendum on their new deal, but campaign against it.
Even the Sky News bloke was struggling to keep his jaw off the floor.
I expect somewhere deep in Downing street is one of those Carole Cadwalladr drawings with loads of arrows and dotted lines. Except instead of 'proving' spurious connections between the Pope, Arron Banks and Freemasons Hall, it will actually reflect some semblance of recognisable reality.
And don't forget that once the remoaners and their tame Speaker decided it was fine to break the rules, they opened a Pandora's Box and the government has many more resources and options than the saboteurs do.
I hope I live another ten yeas to read the inside story of these events ...
Every fule kno that from 1/11 even if brexit is a success, and there is a 'friendly' deal, it is complex, something, somewhere will go wrong. Things that go wrong are news. The news will be full of that.
I suspect that on an unfriendly no-deal exit you will see lorries full of rotting veg on the M20 and some continentally - owned business pulling back = job losses
do you
a) have an election before things go wrong
or
b) have an election after things go wrong
Boris hopes for (a) - funny that.
Post a Comment