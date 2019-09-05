One step forward, three back...but to where?

What an amazing week! I can honestly say the fireworks have exceeded my expectations of sheer insanity on the part of what passes for our political elite (and media).
No wonder they are afraid of an election, by any measure we should replace 100% of MP's at the next election. None deserve to keep their jobs, if it was a corporate business unit , the unit would be shut down and abandoned with a big of a write-off to the value of the group.
However, Boris has taken a bad turn after his initial success of the Prorogation, he of course would have known the parliament and rebels were going to beat him. But to me it seems he thought Corbyn would go for an election. Instead in a really bizarre move, the opposition are content to oppose when there is no Government.
For his own side, I am less convinced of the aggression against his own MP's. He expected to lose a few MP's but through cack-handed management has now lost over 20. meaning he can't win any votes in Parliament again - after all, they are not going to vote for an election knowing that it ends their careers as they can no longer be Conservative candidates.
For Remainia, things appear to be going well. I am not so sure here either. Nobody I speak to is happy with the can-kicking and far more people were up for Boris sorting it one way or t'other. Remainia would do well to revoke Article 50 pre any election as that would make people think about having to 're-start' Brexit rather than just continue it. The idea that somehow they are being noble in hobbling the Government, demanding and extension and refusing an election is errant.
So I see both sides very badly holed at the moment, enter Farage perhaps? Predictions at the moment seem to age at lightspeed so are futile.
Add to that "Thanks Bro".
Lab is in no hurry:
Corb knows that if we leave his internal leave/remain splits go away.
We are leaving at the top of the business cycle. Growth will slow and jobs will go brexit or no brexit.
The cons seem to be doing a good job of self-amputation without lab offering to lend a hand.
That is 42 (?) votes he threw away. Not tactics - just stupid. He just lost the next election. Those 21 (?) mps will not forgive him.
A no deal brexit will solidly paint anything that goes wrong as a con failure.
a with deal brexit will be the same.
The line on no election yet because 'we cannot trust boris' has traction as not least there is a lifetime of evidence to back that up.
Better yet, making sure the election date is post 31/10 and forcing him to ask for an extension means he is a complete failure.
Unless the cons can deliver brexit on 31/10, or get an election before 31/10, things only get worse for them.
It was a high risk game and it does not look good right now.
It's not looking good this morning, but who really knows? Right now I would guess Brexit kicked into the long grass, never to return; an election after 31/10, followed by a hung parliament with a Corbyn led coalition; and several more years of chaos after that. But then as the late Alan Clark used to say: "Anything can happen at backgammon."
