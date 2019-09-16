Saudi: Feels Like a Classic Scenario

But it looks as though we ain't seen nothing yet. Live by the drone, die by the drone: and bombing Saudi oil facilities, whether by Yeminis or Iranian proxies, is the stuff of classic scenarios for it All Kicking Off.
Several major economies on the brink of recession ... China widely felt to be a lot less robust than they'd be keen to have you know ... Europe thoroughly distracted ... Hong Kong in turmoil ... wars and rumours of wars ...
Yes, a classic scenario. Hold onto your hats.
ND
|Oil price: instant reaction
4 comments:
Tom Clancey's World War Three classic. Red Storm Rising, beginswith a large scale terror attack on Russian gas fields.
Drones of Mass Destruction. Quick, let's attack Shitholia.
These hats. Are they made of tin-foil?
One thing that makes a hot war with Iran less likely than in the past is that the USA is now much less reliant on imports of oil. Also, Trump isn't likely to start a full-scale war when he has an election coming up nest year. Nor is he a warlike person.
The Mullahs in Iran have been involved in a low-intensity war with the USA since the beginning of their regime. It may warm up a bit, but I think it will die down, as it has before.
Don Cox
Post a Comment