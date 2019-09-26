Should Boris quit?

On the one hand...
- He has been found to have acted unlawfully in advising the Queen, in normal circumstances definitely a resigning issue.
- He has a majority of -43 and so does not lead a working Government.
- He has been asked to go to Brussels to ask for an extension, which he will refuse to do, further breaking the law potentially.
- His performance yesterday was over the mark, as rude as the opposition were being, he just played into their hands with his over the top rhetoric.
On the other hand...
- He took advice from the Attorney General that what he was doing was legal, really the AG should resign not the PM. There is no evidence he willingly misled the Queen, but was following protocol that the Supreme Court has retrospectively changed.
- Parliament has refused to hold a vote of no confidence, therefore he has the confidence of the House to continue as Prime Minister.
- As long as he is in No 10 he has some power to try and resist the Remain coup, out of No 10 we may find revoke or a long extension (say 2 years) being agreed by whatever Quisling they put into place as PM.
Quite a hard one to call, I think after yesterday he should quit as it stands a good chance of forcing an election which we desperately need.
The EU is demanding money from the UK for an extension.
Nothing in the Benn bill says that Boris can't do the same. Demand money from the EU for any extension. Say 50 bn a month.
Will the EU agree?
14th October is their last date. They have two weeks to get a new PM in, and then Boris can insist on a second vote 14 days later. Too late.
The VONC has been refused.
Boris can offer them a GE, but that's 25 working days later. Last possible date for the antidemocrats is Friday.
What's also clear, is that the electorate is going to sack remainers, and put in place a government that doesn't even bother with A50 again, its just going to walk away by the simple expedient of passing a law that wipes out all their decisions. A repeal act in one hit. I would suggest that act includes a law that explicitly prevents any court involvement
No, of course not. I'm told Justice Neuberger predicted that the SC would overstep its remit, before the Court was ever set up. Scrutiny? Parliament has put the "screw" in "scrutiny." 3+ years of this nonsense. If it carries on, Parliament will lose its moral right to represent and govern the country.
The reality of public opinion on the EU - despite claims from Remain that its support is growing - is that only 15% of the electorate bothered to vote for an MEP at the last EU election.
Why is no-one shouting about this ?
It says two things:
- People already know that MEPs are unimportant (despite Remainers telling us how democratic the EU is.)
and/or
- People don't really care about the EU nearly as much as our Remain Parliament tells us.
And there's the problem. A fervently Remain Parliament and a clearly Leave (or at best unenthusiastic) public.
This is not even a 50/50 split in opinion. Not anywhere near it. TBP won the EU elections and only 15% even bothered to vote for an MEP.
So Parliament have stopped the prorogation and stopped No Deal and have no alternative on offer yet refuse a general election.
Boris knows the feeling in the country - and so does the rest of Parliament, which is why they won't allow a general election.
Boris was right to smoke 'em out with prorogation because he had nothing to lose. My reservation isn't that he in blunder mode but that he's going for WA lite in reality (for another post perhaps.)
The court might create new law and apply it retrospectively in favour of a Remain Parliament and though they haven't said the PM mislead the Queen others are saying it "If it had nothing to do with Brexit then why the uproar from you, Boris ?" but now we have a good idea where the Queen stands on Brexit too. The court knows where she stands and they have usurped her.
We darn well know where the public stands as well which is why we are not having a general election and why a Remain Parliament supported by a court that could have kept out of it is keeping us in purgatory.
Two things I've heard that bothers me:
- A Remain MP saying "I am doing what I'm doing because I care about my constituents' jobs more than my own" Everyone cares about constituents' jobs. It's the same as people who tell us they are standing up for our children - as thought the rest of us aren't.
- Gary Lineker being allowed to say "I'm on the right side of the debate and have a right to say so" You're the face of BBC Sport, mate. Give up the day job if you want to be so vocal on this most incendiary of issues.
The cynic in me might think that the Court didn't accuse Boris of misleading the Queen as they didn't want to create a martyr nor challenge the Queen openly.
That's probably what the inordinate length of deliberation was about. I did wonder why they needed a long weekend to do it.
If Boris resigns it's odds on that we will get a Corbyn government which will not offer an election until 2022. Boris should stay, making it clear that the only way the opposition will get rid of him is by voting No Confidence. The more they make life difficult for Boris, the better it will play for him with the electorate - and the opposition is really scared of us...
One of the key issues when designing a question is not to induce bias. "Quisling" is a term known to those in their nappies but not the younger generation.
The question is a tad biased.
Now what about the result of a GE for example the 2017 one which ensured that whoever was in power had to seek consensus to get anything done. Appointing people without those skills can be put squarely in the lap of the Conservative Party, most of whose current membership will know the term "Quisling"
Perhaps we can use a more modern term now. I'm sure the readers will come up with one.
No - the high court found for the government - and they had precedent in Major's actions.
The PM may want to consider his own appeal to the high court in relation to the actions of the speaker - should the Benn bill have gone through?
Al
Anyone who can't be bothered to google quisling should be turned into Soylent green and fed to vegans.
Sackers
"Parliament has lost its moral right to represent and govern the country"
There FIFY
