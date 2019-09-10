So, Farewell Mr Speaker ...

Speaker of the House, preening little prick,
Has us almost hankering for Gorbals Mick
Cocky little Berc, nasty piece of work,
Turns a shade of purple as he goes berserk
Shouting out his 'Order! Order!'
Making us endure his spouse
God knows how we’ve lasted, suffering this bastard in the House!
Bullying the staff, quite beyond the pale
Running up expenses on a monstrous scale
Quick to take affront, pompous little runt
Napoleonic complex and a lifelong chump
Always had his list of favourites –
Neutrality is up the creek
Sycophancy’s best so - grovel if you want to speak!
Cut a little slack, cut a little dash
Can’t control his missus when she’s on the lash
Cunning little brain, thinks he knows a bit
“Champion of Parliament” and lifelong shit
“Keeper of the constitution”-
Trying now to make us laugh?
Worst of all the Speakers, that’ll be his epitaph!
ND
4 comments:
Mr Bombastic. And friends with the washing machine salesman and procurer of drugs for rent boys.
Excellent ND. And far more than the most ambitious of them all, ever deserved.
"Worst of all the Speakers, that’ll be his epitaph!"
Or perhaps last of all the Speakers, as the term has heretofore been understood.
Will the next new-style Speaker be Horridest Harbinger, she who used to work on behalf of a paedophile outfit?
Superb!
