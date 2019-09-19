WTF is the Supreme Court Thinking About?

We're probably all good barrack-room lawyers around here (though no actual lawyers have ever made themselves known as such in BTL comments). So there can easily be fine points of law we're missing.
But - WTF are the Supreme Court exercising themselves over?
Seems to unqualified me that they are being asked to opine on whether the government's perfectly legal action in advising HMQ to prorogue Parliament, was taken for ulterior motives, i.e. other than that stated (= need to limber up for a Queen's Speech for the forthcoming legislative session).
So - is the argument that a politican not acting in (someone's assessment of) Good Faith is thereby unable to act in ways that are legal?
As regards the assessment bit, it's fair to say that judges and juries frequently take a view on motivation: some charges that are laid before a court positively require that they do. So it's OK (I think) for them to consider what Boris' motivation was.
But: are we to allow that "politicians speaking with forked tongues" is a disqualifying factor on the actions they take? And if so, just how often are the courts going to be invited to intervene?
Take a simple example. We all know that when Corbyn ostensibly refuses to believe evidence that it was the Russians who let fly with Novichok in Salisbury, it's because he's a lying leftist shit who takes money from RT. Suppose he was in power, and took this attitude to be a reason to intervene and prevent the security forces from pursuing their inquiries? Does Gina Miller rush to court to obtain a ruling that his action wasn't in good faith?
For that matter, what about 90% of the oeuvre of Tony Blair?
Seems to me we have always known politicians speak with forked tongue, and that it's their actions per se that should be the focus of practical attention, not the "window on men's souls" the court is being invited to attempt to open up. We have other ways to reckon up with them if we conclude they are inveterate liars.
And who knows, in due course maybe that's what the court will find.
Meantime: what do other amateur lawyers think?
ND
Its rather like the case I read about earlier today - a man is appealing his conviction for rape, which he was given on the grounds that he told the woman he'd had a vasectomy and she consented to sex, but he was lying and she got pregnant. Now admittedly he's a bit of a poor poster child for freedom, as he is a convicted rapist anyway (in separate cases), but nonetheless, this seems to open a right bag of worms - does the same apply to a woman who tells a man she's on the pill and gets pregnant afterwards? Can he claim he'd never have consented to sex if he'd known the truth, and that he has been raped too?
The courts seem very keen to turn hard luck stories into criminal behaviour these days. One assumes lawyers aren't making enough money and are having to draw themselves ever further into human interactions to make sure they can draw the incomes they take as their right.
Neo Labour's (i.e. Blair's) entire M.O. was to stuff the institutions full of the "right type" of person for situation just like this. I mean, you want to be confident the correct conclusions are going to be arrived at.
Thankfully, as all regimes do, they got too cocky; went too far too fast, and began to scare the horses. Even more thankfully, McMental crashed the bus and brought it all to an end sooner than it otherwise would have. Meaning they never got to complete their revolution.
It just happens that I was listening to this week's Talking Politics podcast in the gym this morning and it does include a lawyer. It doesn't resolve anything but its a good discussion with good background in to the issues:
In the middle of the epic prorogation battle at the Supreme Court, we ask what's at stake: for the government, for Brexit, for the constitution and for democracy. Is this a case of legal precedent, common law practice or higher constitutional principle? Is the UK constitution becoming more European in the act of leaving the EU? And what are the things lawyers on neither side can say? Plus we ask how Jo Swinson's case for revoking article 50 is going and we discuss whether we could really have a 2nd referendum without another general election. A packed episode! With Catherine Barnard, Helen Thompson and Chris Bickerton.
Episode 185 on Sept 04 has some good background as well. The guest, Kenneth Armstrong, was involved in the Scottish case and it goes without saying he's a Remainer. Still worth a listen.
Available on all good Podcast platforms, as the ad would say.
Scan
Wrong wrong wrong. Blair's offspring have fill the public services, Quangos and NGOs so that such as he are now the norm WRT to running pretty much damn everything we have to use or interface with.
Indeed, Rudi Dutschke's (not Gramsci, tho' it was his idea not his phrase) "Long March through the Institutions" has taken place. Hence 70%+ of teachers and academics are lefties, and even charities have fallen prey to the Diversity & Equality Brigade.
As for the BBC, well, words fail me.
So what to make of this? Me? Well, frankly, I think we are FUBAR. It will take generations to fumigate all the parasites that have infested all our institutions even were that to happen.
Elby, my point was it isn't quite as complete (and as deep) as it could have been. That's not to say they aren't irreparably damaged.
Uhm, as a good amateur lawyer I think I'll wait until I see the ratio decidendi before having an opinion ...
However, I'm happy to wager we won't get the judgement until Monday - proving to the losing side(s) that their lordships have exercised deep, grave and wise cogitation. Even if they know the answer by the end of today.
It puts the Queen on the position where she has to admit she was either naive or complicit. That's if they find against Boris.
