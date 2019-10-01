BBC at it again - Hedge Fund Conspiracy nonsense

BBC Fake news about conspiracy
It drives me mad when 'journalists' write this way. So the story is about the frankly ridiculous consipracy theory that somehow Boris Johnson is only doing Brexit at the bidding of Hedge Fund managers who want No Deal. This is a Labour party sponsored conspriacy, manufactured entiely by their PR department.
Rather than starting with the obvious point - that there is not one shred of evidence, anywhere, for this baloney. The article instead spends ages saying why people might belive this were true, before, several tedious paragrapsh in, getting to the point that there is no evidence and even the tenets of the consiparcy have no merit.
Even then, it ends thus:
"The widespread acceptance of this current conspiracy theory demonstrates that this rings true for many. But, as yet, there has not been enough evidence produced that a few shadowy financiers are pulling the strings of a no-deal Brexit puppet."
So basically, it is OK to write about this becuase it sounds plausible even though there is no evidence for it. I would be hard pushed to say the article is even clear because the vast majority of it is spent re-gurgitating the Labour spin lines and only a tiny amount de-bunking at the end.
You may as well write articles about a moon made of cheese or Lizards controlling the UN. Someone remind me why I pay a licence fee to have people write badly hidden Labour Party propoganda?
4 comments:
I completely fail to understand why the Conservatives haven't pushed through the boundary reforms and also found a way to nobble the BBC.
Are they simply that stupid?
Answers on a postcard...
The current government can't push through anything because they don't have a majority. The opposition parties, especially Labour, will vote against any boundary reforms.
Don Cox
boundary change makes me fill ill every time I think about it (we have written about it often here)
Labour (latterly in company with the LibDems) have mounted an epic, stonewalling, prevaricating rearguard action on this for NEARLY THIRTY YEARS, and the Tories have never overcome them - even when they had an absolute majority, and every incentive to do so, and with justice on their side
any time Osborne tells you he's a strategic genius, just remember boundary changes
If it's the BBC, then it isn't true of course, but 'sources' will say otherwise!
They really are the pits in W1A these days, and actually making Boris' job much easier - paradoxically! Every time they stammer this sort of drivel, a few more decent voters realise that our Prime Minister is on a roll for success by the end of the month!
