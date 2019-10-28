Brexit becomes the Never Ending Story

So, another meh week ahead.
Johnson won't get his election today.
The EU will extend until 31st Jan.
Nothing will really happen, just a rinse and repeat of the past few months.
Parliament won't pass a Boris Brexit and there are too many at risk of losing seats to have an election.
So it seems we are stuck until the EU decide we must leave (hint#; they won't) or we have to have an election (2022).
The only way out is for Boris to no confidence his own Government, a move that will split what is left of his own cabinet and party.
Happy days!
PS The film the Never Ending Story really frightened me as a small child, little did I know it was a 6th sense predictor of what was to come. Many of the characters and plot lines are more realistic than those in the current UK Parliament.
10 comments:
Similar to Belgium a few years ago, with Parliament tying themselves in knots for months* on end, the rest of the country is somehow managing to survive without our overlords passing endless new legislation. Strange that.
*years
Parliament of Fools.
I quite liked the theme music to "never ending story".
What theme music would you put to this parliament.
My suggestion is "Some mothers do have 'em"
Both comedy and despair and slight revulsion in 30s
"What theme music would you put to this parliament."
Laurel and Hardy.
I think the past three years or so have proven that we don't need a parliament half as much as they think we do.
Consequently we should stop paying them with immediate effect. After all,if you hired someone to work for you but they refused to do the work, you'd stop paying them wouldn't you?
A rich vein to be mined there Andrew;
you could have The Dead Kennedys greatest hits-
Chickenshit Conformist
Anarchy for Sale
Triumph of the Swill
from their album, Bedtime For Democracy
Or maybe a little Rage Against The Machine;
Take the Power Back
Settle for Nothing
Know Your Enemy
Slipknot's Duality seems to hit the spot...
I push my fingers into my eyes.
It's the only thing that slowly stops the ache
But it's made of all the things I have to take
Jesus, it never ends, it works its way inside
If the pain goes on...
I have screamed until my veins collapsed
I've waited as my time's elapsed
Now all I do is live with so much fate
I've wished for this, I've bitched at that
I've left behind this little fact
You cannot kill what you did not create
I've gotta say what I've gotta say
And then I swear I'll go away
But I can't promise you'll enjoy the noise
I guess I'll save the best for last
My future seems like one big past
You're left with me 'cause you left me no choice
I push my fingers into my eyes
It's the only thing that slowly stops the ache
If the pain goes on,
I'm not gonna make it!
Put me back together
Or separate the skin from bone
Leave me all the pieces
Then you can leave me alone
Tell me the reality is better than the dream
But I found out the hard way,
Nothing is what it seems
I push my fingers into my eyes
It's the only thing that slowly stops the ache
But it's made of all the things I have to take
Jesus, it never ends, it works its way inside
If the pain goes on,
I'm not gonna make it!
All I've got... all I've got is insane... (repeat)
Seems to adequately sum up the whole mess.
Double-speed Commons divisions to the Benny Hill 'chase' soundtrack does it for me.
love these comments today...v good.
Amazing, btw living in the UAE and using DU Home Internet
