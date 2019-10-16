Can you make me care about IR35 and the Loan Charge?

We get a lot of comments from readers and emails from people concernced about how the Government is changing the rules on contractors.
Contracting is a key part of the UK employment market with nearly 15% of the UK population registering at self-empoyed. Of course in reality, a whole range of people don't register as their incomes are too low to really matter from a tax perspective or perhaps their job descriptions are not really appropriate.
However, HMRC and the Government have long seen that contracting can be bad on two counts. One is that Public and Private sector companies use contractors as an accounting trick to reduce headcount and employers NI (see all BBC presenters as a great case of this) and secondly that it allows contractors to create synthetic situations where they are really employed but are paying taxes at a much lower rate.
The loan charge was an attempt to claw back taxes owed by people who had used offshore vehicles to lower their taxes. On balance, I think they Government were wrong to backdate such a change, as a backdated law is never a good one and people were not breaking the law when they entered into these agreements. It would have been better to outlaw the schemes and start afresh, but on the other hand everyone entering these schemes new full well it was a tax avoidance ruse and for no other purpose - nonetheless, it is not a terrible aspect of HMRC that they can at a whim choose to retrospectively change tax laws (what would w say if they decide to increase income tax by 5% retrospectively...)
Now the IR35 rules are changing and it is having a big impact, major companies such as Lloyds and Barclays are firing contractors on mass and instead hiring fewer full-time people to replace them. It need not be like this, they coudl take on all the same people on a zero hours basis for example. the balance in the past has been Contractors (and it is minaly construction and IT on a large scale in terms of sectors) taking the risk of patches of unemployment and no benefits for the much lower tax cost of the terms of contracts. For contractors doing up to 6 months nothing really changes, the big change is in trying to do a year or more of contracting on a single job. As the real world shows it, it is forcing employers to think more carefully about how they resource their large, long-term projects.
At the time of Brexit, this is an odd thing to pursue as it does seemingly reduce labour market flexibility in order to improve the HMRC tax take. In terms of an election, it loses votes from contractors whilst likely making little difference to those employed, although there are a few vote sin making celebs squirm in public.....still, I don't see it as sch a big deal and overall am in favour or employee taxes being fair across the board. The comments on this will no doubt be interesting...
7 comments:
As far as I know I always pay tax as required by law because, inter alia, I don't view tax as theft. Of course I also avoid tax like billy-oh, as long as it's compatible with the law.
With one exception: retrospective taxation is theft. I'd break the law to avoid retrospective taxation if I knew a safe way to do it.
There was another exception: when I was young I had little idea what the tax laws were. I may therefore have illegally dodged taxes out of sheer ignorance. Then again, I may have missed various legal tax avoidance dodges also out of ignorance.
Contractors: we had one in the family. All his tax avoidance was entirely pukka/kosher/legit. It was great fun planning it too. Adroit use of different tax years proved effective.
The loan charge could be an utter disaster for people who've been using it for years, maybe decades. I could easily see suicides, people losing their homes etc.
I never used it because it seemed obviously and de facto a wheeze, because the loans were never paid back, whereas its predecessor (where you borrowed in a high-inflation currency, changed to sterling at the current rate, repaid the loan a year later by which time it cost very little) was kosher in that anyone could do it and there was a risk involved.
One guy had a complex arrangement where ultimate control (and the cash) ended well outside the EU.
On IR35, I always had right of substitution, could plan my own work etc. But when you get your bathroom done you specify where everything will be, choose the taps and tiles etc - does that mean my plumber was my employee?
"whilst likely making little difference to those employed", hmm...we shall see.
Projects and indeed BAU (business as usual) functions still need doing. Accounting trick or not companies hire both contractors and permies to get the work done.
My guess is a lot more corporates will be offering fixed term contracts of 1 year.
In two or three years time the notion of a 'permanent' role may be a distant memory for many. Fixed term and zero hours may be the norm in many corporates.
As for loss of corporation tax receipts from the contractor UK limited companies closing, we shall see in 12-24 months.
With so many 'caught' in IR35 it shouldn't surprise anyone the laws of unintended consequences will apply.
As one of the frequent whingers, let's go through a few things:
1) The Loan Charge backdating shows HMRC cannot be trusted - if anyone using a limited moved to umbrella in the same, or similar, role, what's to stop HMRC then using that as evidence they were a hidden employee all along and demand money from the entirety of the contract?
2) There are a number of hospitals currently understaffed due to the NHS' blanket decision to move everyone under PAYE. This is a political embarrassment - and meat for Labour - in the making.
3) It's a halfway house - if we are employees, where's our equivalent rights? There will be cases and this will increase company overheads significantly when the dust settles. The expectation is we shut up, pay PAYE, don't expect pensions or proper sick pay and pay our own training. As now, but worse working conditions. That won't last. Courts will have lots of to decide on.
4) You end up with the worst contractors. Remind me, what happens with banks when they're riddled with incompetents? Expect financial risk to head northwards as issues increase. The better ones will find ways around this, I'm already engaged in a few possibilities, so the lazy and stupid will end up in the risk averse, reducing risk against HMRC, but increasing it against their actual core business. Yay. That will not end well.
5) Around 5 million pissed off voters with less to spend in the economy, not smart from either a political or economical position.
6) Clients are not ready. There is something of an issue where many client have treated us as employees - we're not, any more than the sparky who comes round to fix things is your employee - which has partially led to this (although the BBC, taking the piss, has plenty of blame to take.) A lot of companies are going to find themselves in trouble between April and December next year. Thank fuck no major economic event is planned any time soon eh?
7) Cockroaches - I mean, recruiters - aren't ready. Expect a lot of recruiter businesses to go bust. Should help with corp tax receipts. Not.
8) Workforce flexibility will be seriously harmed, along with projects. This is more likely to shift work offshore, out of the UK economy.
9) Clued up clients are either rushing projects (bodes well) or pausing them, the latter reducing economic activity in the service sector.
I'm part of an anti-IR35 group, and whilst I give out the odd bit of advice, there is some talk from an expanding hardcore of finding ways of doing real damage to Tory prospects in marginals come the election, on the basis if we're going to be the enemy, may as well be to someone who won't tell us their piss is rain, or claim to be our friends whilst stabbing us.
There has been a definite need to tackle abuse, and to enforce the fact we're not employees - in general, we actually prefer that, as we can do our best work done without micromanagement, office politics or wanky middle managers needing their egos massaging with control over the who, what and where, and just get things done - but this is a naked money grab, and one which is going to cost the Tories dearly over the next 15 months.
The Loan Charge also never affected me, I had the option, but smelt a rat from the get-go - I have no sympathy for those who got caught out, but do with the back charging. We have more costs and expenses than an employee, plus need to make nest eggs for fallow times, but equally don't take the piss.
I suspect that this will be the killing of the golden goose that has lead to the UK being an IT leader.
UK employers spend a fraction on employee training and the contract market has ensured that technical knowledge has spread rapidly and easily across industry.
Good contractors can command good salaries as permanent employees - there has to be a benefit to working away from home, a level of uncertainty, and often being treated as second class in the workplace.
Expect shares in DXC, Captia etc. to go up - along with the number of big ticket IT failures.
Al
I also have no sympathy with the Loan Charge brigade. Anyone who thought that a scheme whereby they lived and worked in the UK for a UK employer yet paid no or very little income tax was a) legit and b) something that HMRC would wear for very long needs their head examining. It was an obvious con - people being told things that they wanted to be true. I wonder how many of those selling the schemes actually used them themselves?
Loan Charges reminds of me of Film Schemes very much, where the supposedly clever bought into a stupid idea that was never going to stand up to any real scruitny in the public domain.
Anon - I like many of the points you make and some are enough on their own to stop the change in the way. However, it maybe the Tories doing this but your point about the NHS makes no sense, LABOUR hate zero hours and contracting. They want everyone in a nice full time Union job if possible. So killing the Tories won't help you either.Show the political party that shows love to contractors...
Post a Comment