Climate Change Gone 100% Capitalist Mainstream

I suspect the whole [green panic] thing has over-reached itself, overshot. It seems to me it's now in the sphere of people looking round for the sensible solutions - the whole world of Adaptation being top of the list. A lot of greenies really hate this, because it suggests nothing can be done to stop It; so nothing needs to be done to stop It - just build higher sea walls, use more sunblock, and invest in better water industry infrastructure. But anti-growth? - nah, mate. Growth is where the money comes from, innit?Well now, see this: the Global Commission on Adaptation.
Whatever one's views on this bunch of global-establishment troughers and NGO-wallahs, there's no getting away from it - this is Mainstream with a capital 'M'. And their mission is Adaptation - not net-zero carbon by tomorrow afternoon. Tough tittie, Swampy. Mind out of the way, Greta. We ain't gonna be living in caves.
(Of course, they're all out to steal our pension funds. But - who isn't?)
ND
Very smart - the approach can be summed up by one of the straplines from that slick website - "Countries around the world are looking to the Netherlands to help them deal with flooding and water crisis. Here’s why"
The new export is mitigation technology and knowledge transfer, goods and services. Funded in part by general taxation from wealthy nations and channelling wealth to the beneficial owners of firms and corporations exporting greentech.
Like it or loathe it, you have to take your hat off.
Just back from NY where I had some time to look around. Opted for a tour of the UN which covered much of their normal remit. Added now is the environment including CC.
Now any normal person can see the benefit of clean water, adequate food and access to it. But when they moved onto CC, the wheels came off.
Mantra was there was only 11 years left to solve the climate crisis. The other visitors were wide eyed. I was wanting to ask what happens in year 12 and when does the UN start on mandatory population reduction, but my OH thought it would be impolite to ask.
It's a business:
https://theylaughedatnoah.blogspot.com/2019/10/greta-thunberg-little-girl-big-business.html
Adaptation will be needed, and it'll come at great cost, but its not a one-for-one replacement for cutting carbon emissions.
TBH, I'm past arguing with it. The XR types on one side with their own project fear, who don't seem so keen on taking on the Chinese for some odd reason, another side the deniers who are just fucking imbeciles, and of course the "tech will solve everything" crowd. Sure it will. We can all be looking forward to paying 90% taxes for its upkeep in another 30 years too.
We've assumed we've had something of a free lunch since the industrial revolution, well, a bill is coming, we just need to decide how we pay, unless Mad Musk finds a way for us to run out without paying.
Personally, I think a lot of people on all sides will be squealing like piggies in another 20 years. Now is probably a good time to stop worrying about having a long life and tuck into a well-marbled steak with butter-drenched sides, some good ale and follow up with a dessert with enough calories to feed Yemen.
