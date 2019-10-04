So "?" it is. However ...
Publication of the Boris Plan does seem to have characteristics of the starting-whistle of the End Game. Immediately rubbished by the other side before they'd even read it; and statements like "we'll have to see how far they are willing to move on this before we go any further" - those are classic gambits from Negotiating 1.01. So much, so risible from the EC etc. The more important factors, IMHO, are these:
- it plays to the rapidly streamlining moods of the hour, which I would characterise as (a) Revoke Now (© J.Swinson); (b) Get It Done (© B.Johnson); (c) errrr... (© S.Milne).
- [note that I don't list No Deal Now Or We'll Drag Everything Down To The Bottomless Pit, © contested between ERG and N.Farage. Haven't heard very much of that just recently]
- the players that matter for its success have (apparently) been squared away: ERG, DUP (& maybe a handful of Labour MPs?). For myself, with total lack of any inside information, Farage is an open issue in this regard [see above & below]
- Corbyn has done nothing more subtle than reject it outright on the spot, and in so doing, tried to bundle up all Labour MPs into this rejection with a whisk of his hand - i.e. he has responded exactly as expected which means exactly as catered for
Caveats:
- the Pure Malice faction will be attempting to get a 100%, un-nuanced, total and utter rejection from the whole of the EU 27 and every organ of the EC. That might cloud the issue if it's put to a Commons vote
- as stated here several times of late, the Grieve-Starmer-Bercow faction have proved to be fairly ingenious, and will be on the task 24/7. Can't be sure (again, from my position of ignorance) what other outrageous parliamentary tactics they may try
- SC seems willing to opine on whether government actions are in good faith or not - and everyone's screaming "Boris is acting in Bad Faith"
- Farage.
Anyhow, that's my weekend summary. Yours?
ND
PS: we have to assume Cummings thinks he has the measure of Farage.
Genuinely puzzled as to how this relates to the decision made by the UK Electorate in June 2016... Gameplaying by the political class may seem important within the WestminsterMedia bubble, but outside it ?
I'm with david m on this one.
If they were all so f-ing clever why are we having to cliff edge this.
Walk away. It doesn't matter who blames who. We're out.
