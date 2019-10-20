Remainers gonna remain

Well everything is proceeding to the standard political model.
The remainers are going to frustrate Boris and the few leavers in Parliament by trying what is in effect a direct negotiation via Parliament. This aims to get both a softer Brexit and a new referendum.
They just have to make sure they don’t accidentally have an election and get kicked out.
Fun times!
1 comment:
If the EU denies an extension then I think Boris' deal will pass on Tuesday.
If they grant an extension in the (increasingly forlorn) hope of getting a revocation of Article 50 then I think we'll be leaving on Oct 31 with No Deal.
Because that is still the default, and Boris hasn't actually requested an extension. He didn't sign Parliament's letter and so any "extension" granted can be challenged in the Courts.
Lawfare can work both ways after all.
Post a Comment