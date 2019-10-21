Still no vote, progress or resolution

On it goes, no decisions and no real progress. Boris was never going to do it on chutzpah alone was he?
But this Parliament is rapidly becoming of the nature of the Long Parliament in that it is both unwelcome and unwanted. Labour said they would move for an election, but have not I note.
Instead perhaps the irony of ironies would be the EU refusing an extension; but that won’t happen as they want remain to win out too.
So how many more months of inaction, my bet would be on six as nothing can be achieved in 3 with Xmas due soon too.
1 comment:
In theory they could string this out until 5th May 2022.
