Which Factor Weighs More in a Ballot Box?

"The wellspring of Tory electoral confidence is Jeremy Corbyn... voters sense that the opposition is crawling with cranks and bullies. Luckily for Corbyn, Johnson is striving to make the Tories look even more unhinged and thuggish ... Many anti-Brexit voters have no more patience with Labour and no respect for its leader. But Johnson’s Trumpian excesses make Labour government seem sensible by comparison, even to people who once recoiled at the thought of Corbyn in Downing Street. It is hard to know which of those factors weighs more in a ballot box."Sounds about right. Who, indeed, can tell?
5 comments:
Some wishful thinking there.
I was going to say that only in the minds of Momentum activists would that statement not seem even slightly laughable. Imagine my surprise when the link took me to the Grauniad.
Project much?
I'm glad that these people are so deluded as to believe this rubbish.
When we leave, and when Boris gets a thumping great majority at the next election, I will grab the popcorn and watch as the usual suspects have a twitter meltdown.
Watching their faces on the Beeb and Sky will be hilarious.
id rather watch peaky blinders but each to their own.
Boris Bruises
Even a PR catastrophe is turned into votes.
