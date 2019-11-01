1st cut 2019 election view

Very busy in the Cpaitalist economy at the moment, which somewhat undermines the various politico's wailing about how badly the Country is doing economically.
Anyway this is reall a short post to start a useful discussion thread. This is not a house view, but my own. That is the only way to vote in the upcoming election is to vote against the incumbent wherever you are.
Clearly, on a cost-benefit analysis it is hard to make a case for any of the major parties outwith the Tories. But I can see Lib Dems as having an interesting position bar their lunacy on Brexit.
However, the colloective behaviour of the last set of Parliamentatarians is simply beyond the bounds of acceptability. Traiturous, lying and faking their way for nearly 3 years to achieve sweet nothing.
As a result of that none of them deserve anything other than their poltiical P45. Collectively they were awful and in a private company the whole management would be removed and we should do the same on a national level. Given the abject performance, the idea propogated in the press of late that we are losing good and experienced people just shows the media only take their line from said people themseleves. The only experience they have is in rank incompetence.
So however you vote, wherever you live in the UK, my advice is to try and get the incumbent out so that we can start again and try to renew the Country.
