Friday Fun: One wish from the Labour Magic Lamp

So, as we have long know, social media and Brexit have destroyed our body politics. Our political class has now stopped any pretence of seriousness and just promises anything to try and bribe voters; in many ways this is the end of democracy.
Back in 2009 and 2010, we wrote a series of articles on Greece - two years ahead of the eventual terrible financial crisis. One of the main takeaways was that the politicians in the Country had reduced democracy to bribing their own voting factions and nothing else, plus the bribes were increased massively with borrowed money. The result was a bankrupt country with 25% unemployment and a ruined body politic. I recall warning we may head the same way and by a little more circuitous route we have indeed!
Anyway, it is Friday so it is a challenge day. Imagine you are a political leader in the UK and you have one last bullet to fire to get as manay votes as possibly through electoral bribery - what do you choose to make free with you magic money tree wand?
7 comments:
Electricity.
Don Cox
Guns and ammunition.
Amsterdamn
For me...LFC season ticket.
Free bananas for all
Morecambe and wise - the magnificent two
Just give a thousand pounds to everyone to spend on what they want. Far cheaper than any of the present proposals.
M.
similar to Anon131: Helicopter money - up to GBP10,000 = approx (equiv QE of 445bn/52m adult pop)
Post a Comment