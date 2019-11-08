Guardian Wimmin Worried About Election

They've evidently had one of their angst-ridden coffee mornings (are you allowed to say this? - Ed) because the Graun wimmin are worrying in unison about how things will go with the voters. First up was Ellie Mae O'Hagan (get that shiny face!), fretting that Tactical Voting would hurt Labour. Next came Zoe Williams, worrying that Tactical Voting would, errrr, hurt Remain. Finally, Oor Poll reckons what we really need is another Hung Parliament (sic).
I conclude from all this that none of them give Corbyn a cat's chance in hell of getting an absolute majority. As our BTL friend Andrew hinted yesterday, this presumably means a dirty deal between Labour and SNP, so that (as they'd see it) the Left get their hands on the levers of power for at least one last destructive roll of the dice. Enough time to do all those vicious scorched-earth things that can never be reversed, before they are ejected forever a few years down the line: votes at 14, opening the ports, leaving NATO, scrapping the nuclear deterrent, GCHQ and the security services etc etc etc.
Is a hung parliament enough to stop them? If Lab + SNP have an overall majority, then probably No. The SNP would be only too happy to destroy the rest of the UK on their way to the door.
In this leftist wet-dreamworld, Nigel Farage gets (how shall we delicately put it?) a rather unflattering write-up in history. He really does need to think carefully what he's doing.
All politics ends in tears and Nigel is screwing his legacy like there is no tomorrow, only there is and its going to be communist thanks to his pride.
History always depends on who is writing;
I know you are a true blue ND, but it is the duplicity and the principle free content of the Tory party of the last 20 (50?)years that has got us here.
The constant Tory belief that the BXP are really just Tories waiting to come back feeds the mistaken view they can still win or be will be trusted, that is what will do the damage, imo.
Has the party machine truly recovered from the May disaster?
