I just wish the Tory policies would make sense

It is so frustrating this election campaign:
- Labour have gone through the looking glass entirely, I thought 2017 was bad but 2019 is that on steroids. Now we have just pure crazy for a manifesto, nationalise everything, ban everything and not do Brexit either.
- The Lib Dems have discovered the modern proverb get woke. go broke. There are few votes for Swinson outside of Remainia, a small place to start with, as she lectures people on um, being men or other such transgressions.
- Which leaves the Tories way out in front with a simple promise (albeit soon to be broken) of doing Brexit and not being mad. However, they are not very Conservative. Over the weekend, Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, weighed in to announce under the new immigration policy there would be a surcharge for the NHS. All well and good, but if people come here and have a job offer (a pre-requisite of the new immigration policy) then they will already be paying tax, 20% of which pays for the NHS. Why should they pay twice? Conservatives amongst all parties should not be promoting such a terrible idea.
Overall the Tories are still coming out with poorly though out ideas, especially around brexit and immigration. Yes they are miles better than the Opposition but that is a very low bar, it is so disappointing to live in an age of such 'agile politics' where nothing is thought our properly.
5 comments:
I hate to be all mellow dramatic about stuff but it's like anyone vaguely right wing has been totally disenfranchised. I thought May's jolt to the left was in some way a method to 'plant their tanks on Labour's lawn' coupled with the fact that she felt some compunction to disavow herself of the 'nasty party' sobriquet (sp) but I don't think that's the case - they really are just bloody infantile social democrats who couldn't give a toss about fiscal conservatism - screw it, the next guy can take the shit. It's bloody pathetic.
I live in Barry Sheerman's constituency so it's probably a Brexit Party vote for me but for the 1st time ever, depending on the stats nearer the time, I either may not bother of do an artistic cock 'n' balls on my ballot. It's just so depressing.
DtP
They have put forward a new Tory candidate in my constiuency, complete remainer, I can't vote for her so have the same quandry. If it was a marginal I would likely hold my nose and vote Blue as they are still the worst, best choice. But it is not and there is no Brexit candidate. Perhaps some independent will get my vote.
I think anyone who has any affection for any of the mainstream parties
( con lab, lib )
currently feels rather let down.
Listening to Leadsom on R4 Today spend most of the time from 8.10 - 8.22 just not answering the question.
Their track record over the last 9 year has been miserable.
Saying
'the other side will be even worse than we have been for the last 9y'
does not win elections.
It gets us another hung parliament.
I sort of understand - this is a marketplace for votes:
When most people tell the truth, there (rightfully) is a cost to lying.
Something has gone wrong:
When everyone lies, there (wrongly) is a cost to telling the truth
Very astute Andrew. The issue is the truth itself has come in for much more criticism than times past, truth itself is under review. Challenging times.
The idea of an NHS tax surcharge for immigrants is rather attractive. It means they will pay ordinary income tax towards the annual funding of the NHS, and a bit more in acknowledgement of the accumulated capital in the NHS that the rest of us have paid for over the years.
Similarly they could pay a contribution towards the school system once they have children.
It occurs to me that rich countries are lunatic not to routinely charge immigrants for the accumulated financial and social capital that they are being granted access to.
Post a Comment