Labour's spending insanity - UPDATE

I really struggled for a title for this short post, insanity is not the best word. But splurge has been over-used as have many others.
However, I thought it best we try and keep an overall tabs on Labour spending commitments...
"A hundred billion here, a hundred billion there, pretty soon your talking about real money"
....to paraphrase Everett Dirksen.
So far with Environmental green wash, NHS and new homes I get to around £250 billion.
This is a mere 25% increase in Government spending. To raise this kind of money in tax would be some serious effort, 10p on income tax a wealth tax at 5% might make a little dent in it, but likely 25% VAT too.
Of course, they won;t do any of that and instead will just test the limits of the market for Gilt issuance and let future generation worry about penury.
It is an amazing start, the pure chutzpah is incredible but in many ways I think this is a good thing for the Country, we might actually start a debate on Government Spending, tax and debt again which should always be front of mind but which Brexit has allowed to drift.
We shall see, of course it could end with Corbyn in Downing St need to put in capital controls very quickly indeed.
UPDATE: So since this morning John McDonnell has come out to say £250 billion on Green stuff and £150 billion on Housing and NHS. So now just £400 billion of extra spending - a 50% increase in Government spending. Now I really am lost for words!
4 comments:
Add on more for nationalisations too where shareholders would be given debt in return for their equity. If they do this at a punitive rate you can imagine investors heading for the exit too, not just for the utilities but on Gilts and the Pound too.
It's not easy for the Conservatives to argue against Labour. The Tories are breaking their own fiscal rules and rewriting them now with big spending increases that don't seem to come with quid pro quo reforms, it looks like spending for the sake of headlines about spending increases.
All these billions may sound astronomical but they're equally abstract to many voters. There ought to be a debate about public spending and the tax base but I doubt it'll happen.
Perhaps “spending incontinence” would be appropriate?
I think calculations are being made.
- How many will vote for what is portrayed as a hard-left govt.
- Despite the polls, can Lab win?
- If Lab gets fewer seats than '17 what happens
- If the price of a majority in '20-24 is scottish independance and then no more Lab majority ever again, is this a deal that can be done
Tom Watson has worked something out.
The Viv Nicholson strategy.
