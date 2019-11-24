Nervous Times for the Comrades

I think we know what's happening here. A camp within the Labour manifesto-drafting team always wanted to include the WASPI pension giveaway. McDonnell overruled it as being too costly. The compromise was to keep it up their sleeves in case the other unicorn-promises weren't doing the trick.
Come Saturday's daily war committee, there's panic in all eyes: it ain't working! Tories pulling ahead in the polls. OK, says McDonnell, f**k it, we'll unleash the Big One. So WASPI it is.
But given the disbelief with which the rest of the giveaways have been greeted, is doubling down going to work the trick? Hard to tell. WASPI gets some very heated middle-aged ladies very heated indeed. I'm almost surprised every party didn't offer something on this, much like they all promised 'something' for Equitable Life victims (such as, errr, myself).
It all reminds me of an episode in Blair's 1997 successful campaign. Curiously and needlessly, halfway through he got nervous: even John Major seemed to be doing OK. Whadawe do now, Alastair? Campbell handed him the doomsday script: Blair put on his ashen face for the cameras, drew himself up to his full height, gripped the lecturn with whitening knuckles, paused at length for maximum effect, set his lower lip a-trembling, and pronounced the Big Lie: "The Tories ... are going to scrap the state pension!"
We may see a replay of one like that in the next couple of weeks, if the polls don't look any better for Corbs. Campbell will be preparing a choice of scripts even as I write.
ND
3 comments:
Difficult to tell, but I don't see/feel this massive and increasing Tory lead on the mean country lanes of chez Anon, nor among the headscarves, pushchairs, Balts and Francophone Africans of the nearest large town. My kids all went Corbyn last time and I think they're all about to repeat, unless they're following tactical instructions from Remain HQ and going Authoritarian Democrat-only-if-we-like-the-result.
It's almost as if Rachel Riley and Maureen Lipman aren't playing well with the 20-something demographic.
I feel a 2017 coming on.
At least if Boris gets in and legalises 5-10 million illegal infiltrators, they'll all be so grateful to him they'll form a solid Tory client group, just as Reagan's 1985 amnesty made California an impregnable Republican electoral fortress;-)
Ant Middleton gets many a middle aged woman heated... and his position on Brexit ???
Get him to vote Tory and they will follow.
Notice that the courts said to WASPI, that it was men who suffered historical discrimination. They retired later, paid in more, got less.
I'm surprised the lawyers haven't jumped on this and demanded men get compensation.
Post a Comment