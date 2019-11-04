Monday, 4 November 2019
The real election numbers not being discussed
Here is the formal UK data chart for the share of government spending 5 years ago - total spending £743 Billion
And here is the same chart for 2019 - total spending £821 billion ( a 10% gross increase)
As we can see, as he numbers are so large little really changes. The big and obvious change is that Healthcare spend has gone for 17% of Government spend to 20%. Pensions have edged up a little and this offsets welfare that is down a little. Education spend remains the same over the 5 years.
The long term trend is for healthcare, pensions and welfare to increase, since 2010 they have eaten up another 5% of annual government spend. Meanwhile Education has dropped from 13% to 11% and been held there.
For an election campaign, I would have zero sympathy with the usual Labour NHS stories. The real question is how as a Country will we ever stop the ongoing march of government spending on Healthcare (hint; we need more additional private provision). I have more sympathy with the teachers as school spending has been held down and also welfare spend has had a tiny squeeze - but remains a big spend item considering the economy has generated near full employment.
It is always interesting that no parties ever frame their offer in practical terms about what they would do, how they would grow or shrink this pie and also how they would make changes to the allocations.
20 comments:
Has welfare dropped partly becauuse there are fewer unemployed?
Also uplifting the min wage / living wage should reduce the welfare bill.
If this is the case as unemployment is at a cyclical low, I would expect it to rise over the next 5 years.
A cure (or cures) for dementia would save a great deal of money. Money invested in medical research is very worthwhile.
Think how much we have not had to spend on TB sanatoria.
Don Cox
To some extent, pensions and healthcare can be added together as "old people", since the major consumers of healthcare are the old. In an ageing society --- and societies are ageing worldwide --- this is perhaps inevitable.
In other news, I note that the idea of the Magic Money Tree has now become mainstream. Central bankers seem to have decided amongst themselves that they can just print money to invest in green tech and so solve climate change.
CU,
I have to respectfully disagree with your ...
"The real question is how as a Country will we ever stop the ongoing march of government spending on Healthcare (hint; we need more additional private provision)"
Back in the days when I still read paper newspapers and Brown was Chancellor I remember reading an analysis in The Times of Brown's spending bonanza in the NHS. The standout observations were, roughly, ...
Number of doctors, nurses, cleaners etc up around 5%, give or take.
Bureaucrats up 35%
Based on my own experience of dealing with them, NHS bureaucrats are mostly incompetent or occasionally just plain vicious - an impression that is confirmed by a procession of NHS scandals (Gosport, contaminated blood, Mid-Staffs, ... ) in which cover-up, bullying, suppression of evidence and promoting the guilty is just normal. The existing NHS bureaucracy will waste any amount of money and then pay themselves bonuses for their "achievements".
Unless, of course, when you said "private provision" you meant a top down clear out of the dross that has been running the NHS for decades.
YDG. Your numbers may be right but you can't just look at Brown's increases, you have to consider the starting positions. No-one wants more NHS bureaucrats - but when they make up around 6% of the NHS budget overall, I would suggest that cutting NHS bureaucrats isn't going to make much difference overall, and woudl just be so much tinkering at the edges.
YDG - interesting view. I just don;t think there is much mileage in trying to reduce bureaucracy in the NHS - on all international studies it comes out quite well in these terms.
Where is does poorly is on health outcomes because we won't buy the best treatments because they are expensive. More private provision would allow for this an improve some of the overall outcomes.
From my experience of the NHS (via my aged father with multiple ailments) its not lack of money thats the problem, its total lack of competency. The amount of money just wasted is vast. Mass swathes of people being paid to do 'work' that never achieves anything, indeed often manages negative achievements, ie makes things worse. The lack of co-ordination, and the inability to make people just do their f*cking jobs properly is mind boggling. I know multiple people with various long term ailments - they all have a litany of failed attempts to solve their problem, not failed because medical knowledge is not sufficient, failed because the case management process collapses repeatedly - follow up appointments disappear into the ether and the whole process has to be started again, that sort of thing.
All of which is to be expected in a system that never punishes failure and often rewards it with more 'resources' poured in to try and improve things. It took 70 years for socialism to bring the USSR to its knees, give the NHS was founded just over 70 years ago, my guess it that the NHS is approaching its Berlin Wall moment some time soon as well.
As increasing numbers of the voting public are exposed to the NHS's tender mercies via either their own health issues or those of their friends and relatives, a ground swell of completely hidden public opinion is growing. Rather in the way Brexit was a huge shock to the political class, their reaction to finding out that a significant proportion of the public would vote (and maybe just have done) for the NHS to be abolished and replaced with something else will be mind blowing.
If you think the NHS is a 'battleground' now, when every single party is pro-NHS, imagine the bloodshed there will be when someone actually stands up and says what many of the public are thinking, abolish the NHS, and gets voted in on the back of it.
RE: Oli & CU
Oops. Too much ranting and not enough clarity on my part. I'll try again.
I agree that there is little to be gained from trying to reduce the cost of administration. The point I was trying to make was not that the bureaucracy is too large but rather that it is incompetent and, too often, malicious.
There are countless examples of this. As just one example, the scandal at Southern Health Trust saw the Chief Executive forced out of her job ... into a brand new non-job, fabricated by the Trust as an excuse to continue paying her full salary despite the fact that she had completely failed as Chief Executive and wasn't doing anything at all in the new "job".
I understand that there are very real problems with an aging population, a growing population, health tourism, an ever growing range of new "things" that can be treated and probably others. Those are issues that would pose a major challenge to even a competent administration, but that is not what we have.
The NHS bureaucracy is not fit for purpose and hasn't been for a very long time.
Does the impact of devalued Sterling show in this ?
As for health care there is a self inflicted obesity epidemic in the offing and (a police friend tells me) anyone drunk or otherwise intoxicated taken straight to A&E by ambulance as new police policy is to avert deaths after police contact at all costs.
Of course,we can ignore all this and blame it on old Brexit voters.
One should clarify that the obesity epidemic I mention is linked to the diabetes epidemic.
My mother passed away last week from Alz after suffering for several years. The NHS help we received over the years was incredible and I'd guess extremely expensive compounded as mentioned by others by inefficiency and mindless duplication of effort. More research into dementia coupled with better targeted use of resources would go a long way.
I would think that maybe investment on new and better antibiotics - on a global scale - and Alzheimer's medicines would help.
I recently went to the GP for an ear infection the antibiotics did not work,I had to go back and get some more.
Apart from the pain etc for me - if the antibiotics had been as effective as 40 years ago then it would have been one visit.
(This has happened before).
Alzheimer of course is a very expensive.
Saying that every time a Doctor heals a patient, they create another in the future. Medical care will always cost more - unless treatments get a lot cheaper.
The idea that fortunes haven't already been spent and lost searching for cures for Alzheimer's is hopelessly naive. Still, if you have a promising idea just drop a line to almost any pharma company: they are desperate for a novel idea with promise.
Meantime, just to be constructive: divert the whole Foreign Aid budget to Hungary on the deal that they will vote on all EU matters in line with our requests to them.
Dearmie, I'm quite aware of the state of affairs in Alzheimers research and expenditure thank you, its almost as if I had an interest.
Just because dementia research is difficult is no reason to give up. Likewise with Parkinson's.
Don Cox
A cure (or cures) for dementia would save a great deal of money. Money invested in medical research is very worthwhile. Think how much we have not had to spend on TB sanatoria
Not sure about this, Don: I'm inclined to go with L.Fairfax above: every time a Doctor heals a patient, they create another in the future
The advances in cancer treatment have prolonged many lives by many years (via costly ongoing medication regimes - have you seen how big are the white paper bags that some older people carry away from the chemists every month??), pushing ever more people into dementia. Fix the latter, and you'll move everyone along to the next unsolved problem relating to even-older old age - involving ever more extended ongoing medication regimes
The answers to cui bono are obvious: (a) anyone who wants to live forever, irrespective of quality-of-life (= most people, when push comes to shove); and (b) Big Pharma
The Tories would do well to realise that the NHS isn't the sacred cow that the left would have you believe. While the nation may well be wedded to free-at-point-of-delivery care, it isn't at all wedded to the NHS model. Just ask anyone who has had to use it.
I met a German couple during NCT classes (which were a total waste of money, but I digress...). They could not believe the state of our hospitals, the infrequency and brevity of midwife appointments, the lack of scans, and couldn't believe that the UK is proud of such an obviously threadbare service. The Germans have a social insurance model and their healthcare spending as a % of GDP is barely any different to the UK's, once you factor in how much people spend on private care in the UK, because the NHS is so bad.
I could list multiple examples just in my own family where the NHS has either caused someone to die earlier than they would have (diagnosed Parkinsons rather than serial TIAs - rectified by a Spanish doctor during a holiday, unfortunately too late), expected someone to live with chronic pain for 36 weeks (we paid to go private), caused serious head injuries to a baby at birth (due to not scanning when using forceps, too expensive), or left someone with a debilitating condition because the wrong operation was carried out. These aren't newspaper scare stories, they're the experiences of my own immediate family.
I think Boris has an inkling that the public aren't as loony left as the loony left would have you believe - but his constant promises to increase NHS funding, rather than put the dinosaur out of its misery altogether and replace it with something fit for purpose, don't fill me with confidence.
Staving patients is not unknown in the NHS - my great uncle included (3 days without food when operations rescheduled). If they can't even feed people how can you trust them to do the complex stuff?
"The Tories would do well to realise that the NHS isn't the sacred cow that the left would have you believe. While the nation may well be wedded to free-at-point-of-delivery care, it isn't at all wedded to the NHS model. Just ask anyone who has had to use it."
Its long been my contentions that 'support' for the NHS is paper thin. It exists within the political class, rather like support for the EU does, but the plebs below have very different views, because they have to suffer its tender mercies. And if ever they are given a way of making that voice heard, the screams of anguish from the same people howling about Brexit will be thing of beauty to behold. They literally won't know whats hit them. How can people vote 'against' the NHS? Its untouchable, a shining city on a hill, who other than malevolent evil-doers could think otherwise?????
"(diagnosed Parkinsons rather than serial TIAs - rectified by a Spanish doctor during a holiday, unfortunately too late)"
A friend of mine suffered what was thought to be a TIA by A&E, but was told by the consultant she subsequently saw that she'd only had a aural migraine and it was nothing to worry about. Her GP then demanded brain scans which showed that she'd actually had a very minor stroke. Even then in another meeting with my friend the consultant repeatedly told her that it 'could have been an aural migraine'. No apology was ever given, and this consultant is still working in the NHS today. God help anyone who comes into contact with him. He's not British of course.......
